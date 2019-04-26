A man is in custody today after being found with drugs ‘secreted’ in his body when police officers stopped a car in Sheffield.

The man was arrested after officers stopped a car, said to have been ‘previously linked to drug supply,’ in Parson Cross.

A man was found with secreted drugs after police stop a car in Sheffield

CRIME: Man remains in police custody following attack which left Sheffield woman fighting for life

South Yorkshire Police said that two men in the vehicle were searched and one man was found ‘with a large number of small white and brown wraps secreted where small white and brown wraps, or anything else for that matter, should not be secreted’.

POLICE: Former Sheffield youth club torched in arson attack

He was arrested for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

READ MORE: New figures reveal increase in murders in South Yorkshire

The driver was arrested for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The vehicle, drugs and mobile phones were seized and are to be forensically analysed.

South Yorkshire Police said: “As satisfying as it is to know we have disrupted supply on this occasion, we are well aware that this is part of a much bigger picture and we are working hard to address the issue and the impacts it has on our community.

“So, our words of warning are as follows. Dealers - we are coming for you; users - buying from these people is criminal and we will deal appropriately with anyone found to be in possession. You are helping to fund more serious criminality.

“You really don't know where your drugs have been before they get to you.”

Anyone with information on those involved in the supply South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.