Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Reynolds, aged 59, of Newbould Crescent in Sheffield, will appear via video-link accused of six counts of possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act.

Reynolds has also been charged with one count of encouraging terrorism, three offences of disseminating a terrorist publication, and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

He will appear alongside Christine Grayson, 59, from York after the pair were arrested following intelligence-led surveillance and investigations by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) into right-wing extremism.

Reynolds will appear before Westminster Magistrates court via video-link.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grayson was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and one charge under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.