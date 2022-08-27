News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield man to appear before Westminster court today charged with terrorism offences

A Sheffield man is to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court today after being arrested by Counter-Terrorism Police.

By Harry Harrison
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 10:10 am
Darren Reynolds, aged 59, of Newbould Crescent in Sheffield, will appear via video-link accused of six counts of possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act.

Reynolds has also been charged with one count of encouraging terrorism, three offences of disseminating a terrorist publication, and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

He will appear alongside Christine Grayson, 59, from York after the pair were arrested following intelligence-led surveillance and investigations by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) into right-wing extremism.

Grayson was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and one charge under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Both Reynolds and Grayson were remanded to custody ahead of today’s hearing, with CTPNE said warrants for further detention were approved on Tuesday.