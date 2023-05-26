Sheffield man threatened to 'kill' neighbour before subjecting him to 'serious assault' in dispute over garden

A Sheffield man has been hauled before the courts for subjecting his vulnerable neighbour to a ‘serious assault,’ knocking him unconscious, following a dispute about a communal garden.

64-year-old Steven Crofts carried out the attack on the complainant in an incident that took place near to their shared accommodation complex on June 21, 2022, Sheffield Crown Court heard during a hearing held on May 24, 2023.

Summarising the facts of the case, the judge, Recorder Simon Eckersley, told Crofts, of Frith Close, Hollins End, Sheffield: “You committed a serious assault on [the complainant] – a vulnerable man with his own issues – when he had done absolutely nothing wrong at all.”

Prosecuting, Olivia Fraser, told the court that the complainant ‘noted there had been some eggs smashed in the communal hallway’ two days before Crofts carried out the attack.

In the moments prior to Crofts becoming violent, the complainant asked him whether he knew anything about the eggs being smashed, Ms Fraser said.

Crofts indicated that he was not aware of what had happened, before turning to the complainant and saying: ‘I’m going to f*****g kill you’.

"[The complainant] followed the defendant into the communal garden and told him not to use the garden to plant things, as he knew it wasn’t his to plant in…the defendant became angry,” Ms Fraser said.

Crofts subsequently began punching out at the complainant, but he managed to move out of the way to avoid the blows. Crofts went on to punch the complainant to the back of the head, causing him to fall backwards. The blow briefly rendered the complainant unconscious, and also resulted in his glasses being knocked off, the court heard.

Ms Fraser said the complainant was taken to hospital following the incident, and was found to have suffered grazes and bruises in the attack.

Referring to a statement he provided to the court concerning the impact the assault has had on him, Ms Fraser said it had left the complainant feeling ‘extremely anxious,’ unable to sleep and had also been forced to cope without his glasses while he waited for them to be repaired, at a cost of £250.

Defending, Rukhshanda Hussain, referred Recorder Eckersley to a report concerning a psychological assessment of Crofts.

"The purpose of the report is so the court can see he is vulnerable himself, and suffers from a variety of mental health issues,” Ms Hussain said, adding that paranoid delusions are among the symptoms of Crofts’ ‘issues’.

She continued: “This is not the way he normally behaves, this is evidenced by his record – he has one conviction, for criminal damage, some 18 years ago.”

Ms Hussain said the author of Crofts’ pre-sentence report appeared to be ‘particularly sympathetic to the defendant’s vulnerabilities’ and had recommended that he be dealt with in the community.

Recorder Eckersley sentenced Crofts to a 24-month community order, with a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

"They [the probation service] will work with you to help you become aware that you need to be accountable for your actions,” Recorder Eckersley told Crofts.