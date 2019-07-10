Sheffield man set to be sentenced for sex assault
A 50-year-old man from Sheffield is set to be sentenced for sexual assault.
By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 14:17
Timothy Baycroft, of Springvale Road, Crookesmoor pleaded guilty to the offence during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today (Wednesday, July 10).
The sexual assault took place on May 16 last year.
Baycroft will be sentenced on August 12, after the case was adjourned to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
He was released on bail until then.