Sniper, a five-month-old XL Bully, was believed to have been stolen from his owner's back garden in Darnall in the early hours of December 12 and trained to fight.

And now his owner, Foyzul Miah is overjoyed to have his four-legged companion back in his life.

He wrote on Facebook: "Sniper is now home and back in my arms."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sniper has been reunited with his owner, who believes he was stolen and trained to fight

The 21-year-old would not divulge any details pertaining to the reunion as the matter is still being investigated by the police.

He said: "We can't give any information as we are still working on who took Sniper."

Sniper ‘traumatised’, ‘underweight’

It is believed that the dog was retrieved in a local neighbourhood on January 31.

According to a Facebook page dedicated to finding the stolen pet, 'Stolen Sniper From Sheffield S9', Sniper is now safe, although 'traumatised and underweight’.

Foyzul said this has been confirmed by the vets who treated him.

The post read: "He has many scars over his body which leads us to believe he was sadly being taught to fight.

"We are busy gathering all our information including a vets report to hand over to the police. Charges hopefully will be made and we are pushing for an arrest.

"The family are taking good care of Sniper and taking things slowly to gain his trust. The family have lived through their darkest hours without their boy.