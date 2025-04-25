Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man from Sheffield has received a suspended prison sentence after a huge investigation into an international sex trafficking operation.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For five years, teams from South Yorkshire Police and Romanian Police have been involved in a joint investigation after 14 young women in their 20s and 30s were trafficked to the UK from Romania between 2016 and 2019 and sexually exploited at multiple addresses in London and Doncaster.

L- R: Cristian Damaschin, Ionica Badica and Valentin Badica | SYP

The two forces worked together closely, as they uncovered a network of sex trafficking in Doncaster, Ilford and Norwich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers traced phone records showing communications between the group members, recorded large cash transfers between bank accounts associated with the traffickers and tracked vehicles across the country being used to transport women for sexual exploitation.

Through this, they exposed the scale of years of abuse and coercion suffered by the gang’s victims.

The women suffered sexual, physical, and financial abuse at the hands of their traffickers who sought to control and sexually exploit them for their own financial gain. They are now being supported by specialist officers in Romania.

In February 2025, there were 458 reports of burglary in South Yorkshire, the lowest monthly figure since May 2020.

Following the extensive evidence gathering, coordinated arrests of six of the traffickers were executed by officers in November 2019, for human trafficking, money laundering and prostitution offences and a further seventh arrest was made in July 2020 for the same offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on April 25, five men and two women were sentenced to a total of thirteen years in prison. Three of the gang members were jailed, the other four had their sentences suspended.

Of those, Adrian Cioroaba, aged 33, of Cream Street, off Queens Road, Sheffield, recevied an eleven month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He pleaded guilty to controlling prostitution for gain.

The others sentenced after admitting the same offence were:

Valentin Badica, 39, of Ellesmere Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne - sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Cristian Damaschin, 35, of Farndale Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne - sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Ionica Badica, 34, Farndale Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne - sentenced to two years and two months in prison.

Mihaela Matei, 28, of Ellesmere Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne - sentenced to one year and ten months suspended for two years. Matei was also ordered to undertake 180 hours of unpaid work and granted a 25 day rehabilitation order.

Ionut-leonard Bahica, 38, of Atkinson Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne - sentenced to eleven months, suspended for two years.

Iuliana Mavroian, 41, of Colston Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne - sentenced to one year and ten months, suspended for two years. Mavroian was also ordered to undertake 180 hours of unpaid work and granted a 25 day rehabilitation order.

Ionica Badica, Valentin Badica and Cristian Damaschin were all sentenced with more than two years in prison. | South Yorkshire Police

Following the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Rachael Smith, said: “This has been an extensive investigation that has led to the successful shut down of a dangerous organised crime group. Our investigation team worked incredibly hard over many months to build a case against this cruel network of organised crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank our colleagues at the Romanian Police, the National Crime Agency, Metropolitan Police, Staffordshire Police, Staffordshire Regional Organised Crime Unit, Northumbria Police, Norfolk Police, East Midlands Special Operations Unit and North East Regional Organised Crime Unit and Europol AP Phoenix.

“I am pleased that our coordinated working has led to the successful prosecution of these individuals and the disruption of organised crime.

“I hope this sends a clear message to those seeking to destroy the lives of others for their own gain – we will come after you and bring you before the courts to secure justice for victims of trafficking and modern slavery.

“Everyone deserves to live their life free from harm and control, but these individuals chose to exploit the vulnerability of their young victims with no care for the damage they caused. We will continue to work hard to ensure that vulnerable people are protected from harm and exploitation does not happen in our towns and cities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.