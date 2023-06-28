Liam Morris, aged 27, of Parkside Mews, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, one count of assault with intent to resist arrest and possession of controlled drug Class B.

He was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 26, and was given a 10-week sentence to run concurrently for the assault with intent to resist arrest charge.

The court heard how, on March 1, Morris was approached by plain clothed officers at Sheffield Railway Station as part of a county lines operation. When officers informed Morris he would be searched he struck an officer in the chest in order to escape. Once restrained again, he bit a second officer on their hand and continued kicking out at the officers.

He was found to be in possession of Class B drugs and as he was placed in the van to be conveyed to custody, he kicked out once more, hitting the officer again in the chest.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Keenan said: "There is no excuse for the violence and abuse of our officers that Morris committed, we do not tolerate this behaviour at railway stations or across the network. Officers work tirelessly to serve the community and they and rail staff come to work to ensure people are kept safe.

He added: "I would also like to thank South Yorkshire Police for assisting our officers in restraining Morris in what was a very busy railway station with lots of people passing through, and also to the public for your understanding and patience while officers dealt with the situation.