Sheffield man jailed within 48 hours of being caught with large knife in city centre

Tyrone Richardson was arrested at around 12.35am on Sunday morning in the vicinity of Rockingham Street in the city centre after being found with a large knife.

The 29-year-old, of Emerson Crescent, in Sheffield Lane Top, was charged and found himself before magistrates the following morning.

Rockingham Street, in Sheffield city centre (pic: Google)

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Monday, November 4, when he admitted possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place.

He was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge of £120.

In September, police launched a crackdown on knife crime which involved more people being stopped and searched, plus a number of raids and other measures designed to reduce the number of weapons on the streets.