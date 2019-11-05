Sheffield man jailed within 48 hours of being caught with large knife in city centre
A man has ended up in jail less than 48 hours after being caught with a knife in Sheffield.
Tyrone Richardson was arrested at around 12.35am on Sunday morning in the vicinity of Rockingham Street in the city centre after being found with a large knife.
The 29-year-old, of Emerson Crescent, in Sheffield Lane Top, was charged and found himself before magistrates the following morning.
He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Monday, November 4, when he admitted possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place.
He was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge of £120.
In September, police launched a crackdown on knife crime which involved more people being stopped and searched, plus a number of raids and other measures designed to reduce the number of weapons on the streets.
Last month, the Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police, Stephen Watson, told how a huge recruitment drive for more officers would help the force continue to increase its use of stop and search powers, which he described as one of the key tactics being employed in the fight against knife crime.