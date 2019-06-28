Sheffield man jailed over knife-point shop robbery
A Sheffield man who threatened a shop worker at knife-point before stealing cash has been jailed for six years.
Warren Heath drove to the goods entrance of the Boyes store in Sicey Avenue, Firth Park, where a shop-worker was beginning to open up for the day.
Police said Heath and an unknown man got out of the car and approached the victim and began threatening him with a knife.
Detective Constable Haydn Crook said: “Both of the men had their faces covered, with one carrying an eight-inch blade as he approached the man opening the store, immediately threatening him.
“He told him, ‘do everything I say and you won’t get hurt, this will all be over in a few minutes if you do what I say.’ “The shop worker was marched into the store, with demands made that he open the till. “Thankfully, the man wasn’t injured and both men left soon after, taking with them an amount of cash.”
Police began piecing together CCTV footage from the incident, which happened on the morning of Monday, December 10, last year.
They identified Heath, aged 47, from the footage and officers executed a search warrant at his home in Chaucer Close, Parson Cross.
Heath was arrested and charged with robbery.
He was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court today for six years after being found guilty by a jury on June 20.
DC Crooks added: “This is an excellent result for the CID team who worked on this case and I’m pleased Heath has been jailed.
“I hope that he too can be reassured that Heath is behind bars for his actions.”