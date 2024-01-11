A criminal behaviour order means the man cannot enter the city centre area of Sheffield or drink alochol in public.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man has been sent to prison and handed a criminal behaviour order for multiple offences of theft, shoplifting and being drunk and disorderly.

Steven Bowen, 36, of Firshill Crescent, Sheffield, has been given a four-week prison sentence, a two-year criminal behaviour order, and ordered to pay £50 compensation and a £50 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowen appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (January 10) and pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop and being drunk and disorderly.

Steven Bowen

The Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) prevents Bowen from entering the city centre area of Sheffield, being in possession of an open vessel of alcohol in a public place, being intoxicated in a public place, and consuming alcohol in a public place.

Additionally, it prevents Bowen from remaining on any retail, commercial or licensed premises if asked to leave by an owner or occupier of a the premises.