Man banned from Sheffield city centre and jailed for shoplifting, theft, and being drunk and disorderly
A criminal behaviour order means the man cannot enter the city centre area of Sheffield or drink alochol in public.
A Sheffield man has been sent to prison and handed a criminal behaviour order for multiple offences of theft, shoplifting and being drunk and disorderly.
Steven Bowen, 36, of Firshill Crescent, Sheffield, has been given a four-week prison sentence, a two-year criminal behaviour order, and ordered to pay £50 compensation and a £50 fine.
Bowen appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (January 10) and pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop and being drunk and disorderly.
The Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) prevents Bowen from entering the city centre area of Sheffield, being in possession of an open vessel of alcohol in a public place, being intoxicated in a public place, and consuming alcohol in a public place.
Additionally, it prevents Bowen from remaining on any retail, commercial or licensed premises if asked to leave by an owner or occupier of a the premises.
The offences all took place between December 2023 and January 2024.