Sheffield man jailed for preying on 'vulnerable victims'
A thief who preyed on two vulnerable victims – holding one at knifepoint – has been jailed for over a decade.
Janaid Ditta, aged 40, knew both of his victims, and of their vulnerabilities, when he entered their homes last year and stole from them.
He went to the home of a 54-year-old man in Bowden Wood Road, Darnall, and grabbed him before dragging him into the bathroom and slapping him around the face.
Ditta then pulled out a knife and dragged it down the side of the victims face, causing a cut, while demanding he hand over his bank card and pin code.
Police said this caused the victim to ‘fear for his life’.
CCTV later caught Ditta withdrawing cash from a garage in Greenland Road, Greenland, using a stolen card.
The attack, which happened in December last year, came just four months after a previous incident.
On this occasion, he visited the home of a 38-year-old man in Fitzmaurice Road, Tinsley, and ran off with his mobile phone after asking to borrow it. The victim later picked Ditta out of an identity parade.
Ditta, of no-fixed-address, was arrested in January and charged with two counts of theft, one count of robbery, another of fraud by false representation and failing to attend at a follow up drug assessment.
He was jailed for 13 years at Sheffield Crown Court last Wednesday.
After the hearing, Detective Constable Yvonne Fairbrother, the investigating officer, said: “Ditta knew both victims and knew of their various vulnerabilities. “Following his arrest, he was given ample time and opportunity to account for his whereabouts when the offences were put to him, but instead made no comment to all questions.
“They had trusted Ditta and I hope that knowing this dangerous and manipulative man has now been jailed for a significant length of time can offer them some comfort.”