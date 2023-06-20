A Sheffield man has been handed a prison sentence as well as a ban from multiple supermarkets in the city after pleading guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour.

Callum Ripley, aged 31, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 16, where he was jailed for eight weeks and handed a five-year criminal behaviour order.

Ripley, of Greaves Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to multiple occurrences of theft from a shop, and using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour to those who challenged him.

Criminal behaviour orders are one of the options available to officers when dealing with people engaging in repeated anti-social behaviour and low-level crime.

The criminal behaviour order prevents Ripley from entering numerous supermarkets, including Tesco, Morrisons, Asda, Sainsburys and Co-op across the Ecclesfield, Chapeltown and High Green areas of the city.