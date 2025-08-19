A Sheffield man has been jailed for more than eight years after forcing his way into a Rotherham home while carrying a shotgun.

At around 10.36pm on 12 October 2024, police received a report that a man with a firearm had followed a 36-year-old into a property on Larch Mews.

Two people were inside the house at the time, but no shots were fired and no one was injured.

The offender, 34-year-old Jamie Wild, of Roscoe Mount, Sheffield, fled the scene in a white Seat Ibiza.

Jamie Wild, 34, of Roscoe Mount, Sheffield has been jailed | SYP

Officers later reviewed CCTV and doorbell footage, which showed Wild carrying a sawn-off shotgun as he followed the victim inside.

Forensic analysis of the area where the car had been parked returned a DNA match for Wild.

He was arrested on October 25 after officers raided an address in Conisborough.

During the search, police recovered a loaded sawn-off shotgun with two cartridges inside.

During his police interview, Wild refused to comment to all questions posed but was later charged with multiple firearm offences.

At Sheffield Crown Court on June 6, he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was found not guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

On Friday, August 15, he was sentenced at the same court to eight years and six months in prison.

His weapon and ammunition were ordered to be destroyed.

Detective Inspector Lucy Garside, of Rotherham CID, welcomed the outcome.

She said: "I am glad to see this dangerous individual taken off our streets and, as a result of our investigation, the weapon destroyed.

“We do not tolerate gun crime in South Yorkshire and are relentless in pursuing offenders.

“We continue to remind our communities that sharing information helps us to build an intelligence picture and better understand firearms criminality.

For those with information about gun crime in their community, get in touch with Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.