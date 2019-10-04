Sheffield man hunted over violent offences 'no longer wanted,' police say

A Sheffield man hunted by police over assault, harassment and violence is no longer wanted, police have said.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 4th October 2019, 15:15 pm
Updated Friday, 4th October 2019, 15:15 pm

Jamie Edge, 28, of no fixed abode, has been hunted by South Yorkshire Police since May over the incidents as well as also being wanted for questioning over two alleged breaches of a court order.

However, earlier today a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said that Edge was no longer being hunted.

Jamie Edge - no longer being hunted by police.

A statement said: “Jamie Edge is no longer wanted by officers. Thank you for sharing our appeal for information.”