Sheffield man gets 12 years in jail for series of rapes

Jonathan Wilkinson, aged 36, of Gleadless Road, was yesterday (Thursday 18 November) found guilty at Doncaster Crown Court of six non-recent rapes and one sexual assault.

Jonathan Wilkinson, aged 36, of Gleadless Road, was on Thursday found guilty at Doncaster Crown Court of six non-recent rapes and one sexual assault.

The offences were committed against one victim. He was questioned on 28 June 2019 and later charged with the offences.

Detective Constable Mark Wilkinson of South Yorkshire Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “I would like to praise the victim in this case who had the bravery to come forward and tell us what had happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Wilkinson subjected his victim to a trial and I am pleased he will be behind bars for a very long time to consider his abhorrent actions.