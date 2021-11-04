Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 3 how Kasim Hussain, aged 22, of Furniss Avenue, near Dore and Totley, Sheffield, stabbed one man in the back before stabbing another man in the back in the same neighbourhood after he had been released on bail.

Richard Davies, prosecuting, said the first victim had been attacked near Baslow Road and Marstone Crescent, Totley, on December 14, 2018, while he was talking on his phone to his cousin.

Mr Davies said: “He felt an impact to his back and thought he had been punched but he had in fact been stabbed. He saw the defendant running away. He felt unwell and felt blood running down his leg. His cousin was still on the phone and he asked her to call an ambulance.”

Pictured is Kasim Hussain, aged 22, of Furniss Avenue, Sheffield, who has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to detention in a mental hospital indefinitely after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and to causing grievous bodily harm following two stabbing incidents.

The victim flagged down traffic and called 999 and his cousin alerted a shopkeeper who came to help with other members of the public, according to Mr Davies.

Mr Davies said the incident was captured on CCTV from a Co-op store and images were released by police to help identify and trace the defendant.

The victim described the attack as “devastating” to his personal life and his career as he was supporting his wife with cancer at the time before her death and the trauma of the attack meant he could no longer work as a lecturer.

He added: “Due to the nature of the attack I fear I will be looking over my shoulder for the rest of my life.”

Hussain was released on bail after the attack and he went on to stab another man, on Chatsworth Road, Totley, on June 18, 2021.

Mr Davies said: “He felt what he thought was a punch to his lower back and returned home and the pain became worse and his father checked and found a wound.”

A knife was found embedded in this victim’s coat, according to Mr Davies, and a DNA analysis revealed a match with the defendant.

Hussain, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent after the first incident and to causing grievous bodily harm concerning the second incident.

Abdul Shakoor, defending, said Hussain has suffered attacks including one occasion when he was kidnapped and beaten and these triggered a decline in his mental health along with his use of drugs.

Mr Shakoor added: “There are matters beyond drug-use and there is underlying schizophrenia and the traumatic events he suffered at the hands of others had a part to play in his deteriorating mental health and drug misuse and ultimately in committing these offences.”

Judge Peter Kelson QC sentenced Hussain to indefinite detention at a mental health hospital until he is seen fit to be released in which case he will then be subject to monitoring and restrictions in the community.