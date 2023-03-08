A Sheffield man has denied murdering a pedestrian after he claimed he accidentally stepped on the accelerator of a car and mowed down the 62-year-old father-of-four.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 7 how Jermaine Richards, aged 31, of Wordsworth Drive, Southey Green, Sheffield, was charged with the murder of pedestrian David Ford who died from injuries sustained in a collision in the early hours of Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Prosecuting barrister Nick Johnson KC claimed: “In the early hours of a September morning last year this defendant used acts of extreme violence when he did not get his own way culminating in the murder of David Ford.”

The prosecutor said David Ford had been out early to take his son Ryan Ford fishing when the collision occurred. Mr Richards had been with a woman and had previously been asked to leave the area after trying to get into a flat at Castle Court, in the Hyde Park and Park Hill area of Sheffield.

Pictured is deceased 62-year-old pedestrian David Ford who died after he was allegedly struck by a vehicle on Cricket Inn Road, at Park Hill, Sheffield, on Saturday, September 3.

The defendant damaged computer equipment at the concierge's station at the flats, according to Mr Johnson, and he then allegedly tried to flee, demanding David Ford and others drive him away but they refused.

Mr Johnson said that following a confrontation with David Ford, Mr Richards allegedly gave David's son Ryan a 'deliberate beating' and then took their Kia Sportage car and allegedly drove it at them while they were on the pavement on nearby Cricket Inn Road.

Married father-of-four David Ford was directly in the path of the car, according to Mr Johnson, and the vehicle went straight over him.

Mr Johnson said: “He was right in the middle of the car’s path when the car drove straight over him and he came off the bonnet.”

The court heard that during the incident Mr Richards had also allegedly approached another motorist with a car, who had also refused to drive the defendant anywhere.

The defendant was also allegedly to have been racially abusive to two police officers after he was arrested.

Mr Richards claimed to police that David Ford and his son Ryan Ford had confronted him and he wanted to scare them by driving towards them, but he had accidentally pressed the accelerator.

Following Mr Richards' arrest on suspicion of murder, Mr Johnson said: “There was a change in his demeanour. He became subdued and quiet putting his head in his hands before he became aggressive again and later that morning his energy levels began to drop and he fell asleep.”

Mr Richards has pleaded not guilty to murdering David Ford. He has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but this has not been accepted by the CPS.

The defendant has also pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent against Ryan Ford, and he has also denied two counts of racially aggravated harassment against two police officers.

He has pleaded guilty to causing damage to computer monitors.

