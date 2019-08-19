Sheffield man denies carrying out wrecking spree across city
A man will stand trial accused of carrying out a wrecking spree across Sheffield after denying a total of nine charges in court.
Arshad Mohammed, of Sandford Grove Road, Nether Edge, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning via video link.
He pleaded not guilty to five counts of affray; possessing a sledgehammer; theft of a fire extinguisher; dangerous driving and driving while disqualified – all of which he is alleged to have committed on Friday, July 19.
The Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson QC remanded him in custody and set a trial date for Wednesday, January 15.
The trial is expected to last around three days.
The charges Mohammed is accused of relate to multiple reports of criminal damage and threatening behaviour that were made during a series of incidents in Sheffield on the afternoon and early evening of Friday, July 19.
Members of the public reported criminal damage, collisions and erratic driving on Attercliffe Road, Abbeydale Road, Boston Street and London Road.