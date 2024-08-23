Sheffield man David Kemplar, 33, wanted by police over burglaries and vehicle theft

Police want to speak to a Sheffield man over a string of alleged burglaries earlier this year.

David Klempar, 33, is wanted in connection to two reported burglaries in Sheffield and Rotherham and theft of a motor vehicle between April and July 2024.

David Kemplar, 33, from Sheffield, is wanted in connection with two alleged burglaries in Sheffield and Rotherham and an alleged vehicle theft. | SYP

Klempar is described as white, of a slim build with black hair that is short on the sides and longer on the top.

He is known to frequent areas of Sheffield and Coventry.

Have you seen David Kemplar? Contact South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 426 of August 22, 2024.

If you prefer to stay anonymous you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-org.uk

