A man who was allegedly racially abused by a woman who threatened to ‘stab and hammer’ him is sharing his experience to raise awareness of the random threats faced by ethnic minorities in Sheffield.

The incident, which has been reported to police, allegedly took place on Saturday, April 26 outside Morrisons on Langsett Road in Hillsborough.

During the incident, Adnan Hussain claims a woman used a racial slur twice while he cleared out the boot of his car. He said she then confronted him as he headed into the shop.

“I knew there was going to be trouble so I put my phone on record,” he told The Star.

“I closed the boot and headed into Morrisons, but as I was going past she screamed at and started shouting at me.

“It got heated and she started saying she was going to stab and hammer me.

Adnan Hussain claims that a woman threatened to assault him while he was shopping at Morrisons. | Google Maps

“I was left shocked and traumatised by it all - and it ends up making you look like a bad person.

“At one point I swore at her but that kind of thing is bound to happen in that situation - there’s all this adrenaline and hostility.

“It changed my whole day, I couldn’t just go back to my shopping trip like I wanted to.”

It’s not the first incident of this kind Adnan has faced, as three years ago a lorry driver from Hillsborough was fined £250 after launching a volley of abuse at Adnan in a road rage incident.

Adnan says he hopes to continue raising awareness to protect others and celebrate what ‘makes Sheffield great’.

“This is what Sheffield’s all about - multicultural people all of difference diverse backgrounds and ethnicities,” he added.

“This is what makes our city and our country great - we come together to build something more.

“I don’t understand why someone should even differentiate someone by their ethnicity.

“It’s just atrocious and made me feel like less of a person.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 5.54pm on Saturday (April 26), we were called to reports of a hate incident at the Morrisons store on Langsett Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that at around 4.50pm on Saturday a woman shouted racist abuse at a 28-year-old man and threatened to harm him.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

