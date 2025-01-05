Sheffield man charged with rape of a child under 16 appears at court

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 16:23 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 10:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 29-year-old Sheffield man has been remanded into custody, after being charged with the rape of a child under 16.

The rape is alleged to have taken place at a Sheffield property in the early hours of January 1, 2025, with police called in connection with the incident at 2.44am.

Mr Turner attended Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 2, 2025, and will remain in custody ahead of his appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on January 30, 2025Mr Turner attended Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 2, 2025, and will remain in custody ahead of his appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on January 30, 2025
Mr Turner attended Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 2, 2025, and will remain in custody ahead of his appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on January 30, 2025 | NW/3rd party

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We received reports of an alleged rape at a property in Sheffield, involving a child.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

“An investigation was immediately launched and Anthony Turner, 29, of Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, has been charged with rape of a child under 16 in connection to the report.”

Mr Turner attended Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 2, 2025, and will remain in custody ahead of his appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on January 30, 2025.

*Please remember that victims of sexual offences are guaranteed lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act. Anyone who identifies a victim of a sexual offence, or posts information that could identify a victim, could be prosecuted.

Related topics:Courts
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice