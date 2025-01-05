Sheffield man charged with rape of a child under 16 appears at court
The rape is alleged to have taken place at a Sheffield property in the early hours of January 1, 2025, with police called in connection with the incident at 2.44am.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We received reports of an alleged rape at a property in Sheffield, involving a child.
“An investigation was immediately launched and Anthony Turner, 29, of Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, has been charged with rape of a child under 16 in connection to the report.”
Mr Turner attended Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 2, 2025, and will remain in custody ahead of his appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on January 30, 2025.
*Please remember that victims of sexual offences are guaranteed lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act. Anyone who identifies a victim of a sexual offence, or posts information that could identify a victim, could be prosecuted.