Sheffield man charged with making bomb is due to stand trial

A Sheffield man is due to appear at court charged with making a bomb.

Matthew Dorain, who was arrested following a bomb alert in Beauchief, has been charged with making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.

Abbey Lane in Beauchief, Sheffield, where police discovered what they described as a 'crude improvised explosive device' (pic: Google)

READ MORE: Men arrested over Sheffield gun shop raid remain under investigation

The 28-year-old, of Cawdor Road, in Arbourthorne, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on July 4.

Police found what they described at the time as a ‘crude improvised explosive device' at a house on Abbey Lane to which they were called on Saturday, March 3 last year.

READ MORE: Sheffield Council leader ‘here to stay’ following challenge

Dorain was one of three people arrested at the time, but police said no further action had been taken against the other man and a woman, who they said had been eliminated from their enquiries.

The full charge against Dorain is making an explosive substance, namely improvised explosive device, under circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable suspicion that you were not making it for a lawful object.

READ MORE: Police find cannabis farm while searching home of Sheffield man arrested for ‘threats to kill’

He was charged under section 4 (1) of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.