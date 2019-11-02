Sheffield man charged over hammer attack on police officer

34, of Longley Hall Road, Longley is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning, charged with wounding with intent

A police officer suffered minor injuries in the attack in Longley Hall Road, Longley yesterday morning.

Police confirmed this morning that Ben Stanton, 34, of Longley Hall Road, Longley has been charged with attempting to cause wounding with intent in connection with the incident.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 11.10am, officers were carrying out an arrest warrant at a property on Longley Hall Road. Whilst at the address, an officer was reportedly assaulted by a man with a hammer.

“The officer was taken to hospital for minor injuries and has since been discharged.