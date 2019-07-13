Sheffield man charged over anti-social behavior
A Sheffield man has been charged with four counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice.
By Dan Hayes
Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 08:16
Gavin Parking, aged 37, of Harvey Road, Sheffield was charged on Friday under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.
Officers from the Broomhall team arrested Parkin and he was remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
Community protection notices are orders aimed at preventing unreasonable behaviour that is having a negative impact on a community's quality of life.
Failure to comply can lead to a fixed penalty notice, remedial action or a court order.