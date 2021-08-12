Sheffield man charged over alleged stabbing

A Sheffield man has been charged after a man was stabbed in the shoulder in Mansfield.

By Dale Spridgeon
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 10:07 pm

It comes after a man sustained minor injuries in an alleged attacked in Newgate Lane, Mansfield, shortly after 12.30am on Saturday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Levi Beckford, aged 19, of Vivian Road, Sheffield, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, said Nottinghamshire Police.

He was remanded in custody