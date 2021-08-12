Sheffield man charged over alleged stabbing

It comes after a man sustained minor injuries in an alleged attacked in Newgate Lane, Mansfield, shortly after 12.30am on Saturday morning.

Levi Beckford, aged 19, of Vivian Road, Sheffield, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, said Nottinghamshire Police.