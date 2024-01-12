Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 36-year-old man has been charged following a burglary in the Highfield area of Sheffield in September.

The charges relate to an incident on 22 September 2023 at around 9.30pm, in which it is reported that a group of men broke into a flat on Countess Road and ransacked the property, causing damage.

Caiden Onfroy, of Water Slacks Road in Sheffield, was charged yesterday (January 10) with burglary dwelling and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court the same day, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.