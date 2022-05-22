Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 19 how motorist Mohieddin Chaiboub, aged 34, of Greenland Court, Darnall, Sheffield, told police they would find 12 cannabis plants at his home after he was stopped in Firth Park and found to have been driving while under the influence of drugs.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, said police stopped the defendant’s car on March 12, 2021, and found a small amount of cannabis in his pocket and a lamp in the vehicle which is used for growing cannabis and he confessed he had been growing cannabis plants.

Ms Gallagher added: “There were texts on his phone from February 7, 2021, to March 11, 2021, showing the defendant was involved in growing and selling cannabis for profit.”

An expert confirmed texts on Chaiboub’s phone showed he had been involved in growing and selling cannabis and that the cannabis crop at his home was valued at up to £12,600, according to Ms Gallagher.

Chaiboub, who has no previous convictions, was convicted of driving with an excess amount of drugs in his system during a hearing at Sheffield magistrates’ court.

He also pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug cannabis after the 12 plants were found by police at his home.

Andrew Bailey, defending, said Chaiboub was growing cannabis for himself because he was an addict and he does accept some of it would have been sold on.

Mr Bailey added: “This was entirely out of character for him. Firstly, there was an addiction and his depression during the lockdown when he lost his employment and he is a young man who has had to deal with a number of difficulties in his personal life.

“His brother was killed and many members of his family have suffered with cancer including his father. His mother has cancer and his father had cancer.”

Recorder Mark Cooper sentenced Chaiboub to 10 months of custody suspended for two years with 120 hours of unpaid work.