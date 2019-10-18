Sheffield man arrested for drug driving
A Sheffield man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
The 23-year-old was detained following a police chase through Sheffield this afternoon.
South Yorkshire said the driver of the Fiat Punto pictured had failed to stop for members of its Parson Cross team before eventually being brought to a halt on Raisen Hall Road in Southey.
Posting on Facebook, the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team wrote: “Why did he fail to stop, you ask? Well, he didn't have a license, he didn't have insurance, he was in possession of a controlled drug and tests showed he had consumed said controlled drug - that's why.
“In failing to stop he posed significant harm to the public and potentially put lives at risk driving in such a dangerous manner (added to the list).”
The team added: “We take all incidents of impaired driving, driving without the correct documentation and dangerous driving seriously and hopefully this causes others who are involved in such activity to rethink.