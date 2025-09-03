Sheffield: Man arrested after string of crimes in Manor, as woman assaulted and property broken into

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 09:08 BST
Police have made an arrest following reports of a number of criminal incidents in Manor, Sheffield.

On Monday evening (September 1), police received reports that a woman had been assaulted on Alison Crescent.

This was followed only a day later (September 2) at around 4pm, when reports came in about a man entering a property on Wulfric Road - only a few streets down from the original incident.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested following a number of criminal incidents, including the assault of a woman, in Manor.placeholder image
A 37-year-old man has been arrested following a number of criminal incidents, including the assault of a woman, in Manor. | Google

That evening, a 37-year-man was arrested in connections with both incidents, on suspicion of attempted burglary and assault.

Police are now investigating further, though have pointed out the issue of online speculation and the spread of ‘misinformation’.

A South Yorkshire Police Spokesperson said: “We are aware of unhelpful speculation in relation to these incidents and urge everyone to verify their information wherever possible before sharing it on social media.

“We've seen the harmful effects misinformation can have on our communities.

“Our investigation is currently underway around the circumstances of both incidents.”

Anyone with helpful information can contact the force via 101, or through their live chat. Quote incident number 250 of 2 September 2025.

