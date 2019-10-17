Sheffield man appears at court accused of causing death of boy, 15, by dangerous driving
A 31-year-old man has appeared at court accused of causing death by dangerous driving, relating to a crash on a major Sheffield road that caused the death of a 15-year-old boy.
Acheme Woodhouse, of Haggstones Road, Oughtibridge appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this afternoon charged with the offence.
Woodhouse is alleged to have caused the death of 15-year-old pedestrian Daniel Robinson by dangerous driving in a crash that took place in Penistone Road, Hillsborough on May 26 last year.
He spoke only to confirm his date of birth, address and nationality during the short hearing.
The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court.
Woodhouse is next due to appear there on Thursday, November 14.
Deputy District Judge Vincent McDade released Woodhouse on unconditional bail until then.