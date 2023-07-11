A Sheffield man on trial for the murder of a father-of-two in a gun and acid attack has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Police on Kilburn Drive, Shevington after dad-of-two Liam Smith's body was found on November 24, 2022.

The body of Liam Smith, aged 38, was found at the bottom of his driveway on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, Wigan, in the early evening of November 24 last year.

Michael Hillier, aged 39, and a second defendant, 37-year-old Rachel Fulstow, have both pleaded not guilty to Mr Smith's murder and are set to go on trial at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

Today, Tuesday July 11, Hillier, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Smith.

The same charge is denied by Fulstow, from Andrew Drive, York.

She also denies an additional charge of perverting the course of justice between January 21 and February 21.

A jury of five women and seven men were selected today to try the case.

Trial judge Maurice Greene told them the case involved the loss of life of Mr Smith and emotions may run high but that they must put that to one side and judge the case only on the evidence heard in court.