Sheffield man accused of killing his brother ‘previously suspected of stabbing him in back’

Sheffield Crown Court has heard during a trial how Thamraze Khan, aged 31, of Club Garden Road, near Sharrow, Sheffield, stands accused of murdering his 28-year-old brother Kamran Khan.

Police had been called to the property on Club Garden Road just after 2am, on November 15, 2020, after Kamran Khan was found with serious injuries on a landing outside the defendant’s flat by a neighbour, according to the court.

Samuel Green QC, prosecuting, said Thamraze Khan had also been subject to a police investigation in August, 2018, when he had been suspected of stabbing Kamran Khan in the back.

Pictured is deceased Kamran Kahn, who died aged 28, after he was found with a fatal stab wound at a property on Club Garden Road, Highfield, Sheffield, near Sharrow, on November 15, 2020.

Another neighbour, Nicholas Lindley, of nearby Washington Road, told the court that in the early hours of August 14, 2018, Kamran Khan had come to his home covered in blood claiming his brother had stabbed him.

Mr Lindley said: "I was up at the time around about 2am in the morning and I heard some knocking on my door and I looked through the peephole and he was there and he was pleading for help."

He added Kamran Khan had blood on his hands and torso and Mr Khan was distressed and incoherent.

Mr Lindley said: "He said, ‘my brother did it’, but I was not quite sure. At the time he said, ‘my brother did it’. He was in great distress."

However, Mr Lindley explained he had not been sure if Kamran Khan was referring to Thamraze Khan or whether he was using the term "brother" to refer to a friend within the Asian community.

He added he knew Thamraze and Kamran Khan because they had approached him "selling weed" and after the 2018 incident they had spent time together.

James Hill, defending, said there were inconsistencies between Mr Lindley's evidence and his statements given to the police.

Mr Hill claimed there were inconsistencies about the times Mr Lindley had spent with the brothers and when Kamran Khan had allegedly told him his brother had attacked him in relation to the 2018 incident.

Kamran Khan's former partner Charley Massey told the court that after the 2018 incident Kamran Khan had told her Thamraze Khan had stabbed him.

Thamraze Khan was not charged after the 2018 incident but following the incident, on November 15, 2020, he was arrested on suspicion of committing murder.

The defendant told police he had been arguing with Kamran Khan and did not know where he had gone before he was found fatally injured on November 15, 2020.

Mr Green said police recovered a blood-stained knife from a bedroom doorway.

The court heard the cause of Kamran Khan’s death was a stab wound to the back of the chest penetrating the spinal column and left lung and he had also been stabbed through his right armpit, according to Mr Green.

Forensic scientist Dr Gemma Escott, who examined blood-staining around the defendant’s flat, suggested Kamran Khan was injured in the defendant’s living room during a possible struggle.