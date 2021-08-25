Sheffield man, 31 to face court for driving offences
A 31-year-old Sheffield man is due to appear in court for driving whilst disqualified without insurance.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 7:02 pm
Parson Cross neighbourhood policing team said the driver was held on Halifax Road on Tuesday (August 24).
He will now be returned to court for further process.
They said “Protecting the public and keeping the roads of Parson Cross, Southey, Fox Hill and Longley safe for everyone is one of our priorities.
“For those still willing to take the risk – stop before we stop you.”