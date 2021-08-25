Parson Cross neighbourhood policing team said the driver was held on Halifax Road on Tuesday (August 24).

He will now be returned to court for further process.

They said “Protecting the public and keeping the roads of Parson Cross, Southey, Fox Hill and Longley safe for everyone is one of our priorities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old driver of this Ford Focus on Halifax Road was driving whilst disqualified without insurance.