Amir Kaymar, of London Road, Sheffield, was charged on May 27 with two counts of burglary, one count of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of fraud.

The charges come after a series of thefts which took place on Falmouth Road, Abbey Lane and Abbeydale Road, between March and May this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested following a series of break ins between March and May in the Abbeydale Road area earlier this year.