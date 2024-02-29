Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating an attempted burglary at the home of a 102-year-old victim in Sheffield have released an E-fit image of a man they would like to identify.

At 1pm on January 17, it is reported that two men claiming to be maintenance workers gained entry to a 102-year-old man’s home in the Fox Hill area of the city by saying they needed to carry out repairs.

The two men left the property empty handed after being disturbed by another visitor to the address.

Since the incident was reported, officers have carried out extensive CCTV and area searches and have now produced an E-fit image of a man we would like to trace.

Officers investigating an attempted burglary in Sheffield have released an E-fit of a man they are looking to speak to.

The man they want to speak to is white, with blond hair, slim, around 5ft 7in tall and is believed to be in his early 40s. He is reported to have been wearing a dark coloured hoodie and light coloured jeans.

If you believe you know this man, you can help by passing information to police online or by calling 101. Quote incident number 412 of January 17, 2024 when you get in touch.