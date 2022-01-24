Driving offences

SEBASTIAN BAJSAROWICZ, 19, of Samuel Road; handling stolen goods, namely motorcycle, driving without insurance, without licence, without helmet; conditional discharge for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85, disqualified from driving for six months.

WARREN GRAY, 36, of Skelton Lane, Woodhouse; driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance; community order, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for six months

These are the latest court results from Sheffield Magistrates' Court

PATRICK SCALES, 58, of Stanwell Close; failed to stop at red light; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £625.

IGNATIUS MAJESTY EZEANI, 46, of Fretson Road South; driving without licence, failed to stop at red light; fined £380, costs £110, surcharge £38.

STEVEN VERNON HAYES, 61 of The Quadrant; speeding at 35 mph in 30mph zone; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £110.

BRADLEY JAMES SPENCER, 24, of Chestnut Avenue; speeding at 85mph in a 50pmh zone; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £110.

ZUBAIR MUMTAZ, 52, of New Cross Walk; drove car knowing it was taken without consent, driving without insurance, without licence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85,

BENJAMIN RAY, 34, HMP Doncaster; driving without insurance; without licence, under influence of cocaine and controlled drug benzoylecgonine; fined £120, surcharge £34, disqualified from driving for three years.

THEOFORE PAUL WRIGHT, 27, of Wulfric Road; failed to provide specimen; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

ABBEY DAVIS, 30, of Atlantic Road; drink driving; fined £116, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

JOSEPH POWER, 50, St Benedict’s Court; fail to give specimen; community order, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 29 months.

MISHELLE IRENE BUMMETT, 35, of Gervase Drive; drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

JOHN WILLIAM HURST, 32, of Richmond Hall Road; taking vehicle without concent; jail for three months suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £250, disqualified for five months.

NEIL DAVID MIDGLEY, 51, of Ladysmith Avenue; driving without insurance; fined £250, surcharge £32, costs £100.

PHOEBE HEMPSHALL, 19, of Middlewood Drive; drink driving, failed to stop at traffic lights; fined £350, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

DEAN ANDREW CAWTHORN, 47, of Whirlowdale Road; drink driving; fined £650, surcharge £65, costs £620, disqualified for 22 months.

LIAM COWLEY, 27, of Liberty Place; drink driving, no insurance; fined £430, surcharge £43, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JONATHAN TIDY, 47, of Athelstan Road; failure to provide sample, assaulting an emergency worker; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 29 months, pay compensation £100.

KEVIN WEBSTER, 38, of Elm Crescent; drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LEE WINTER, 39, of Dial House Road; failed to provide specimen; community order, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 32 months.

JORDAN PARKER, 25, of Errington Avenue; drug driving (benzoylecgonine); fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for three years.

AMIR SAJAWAL, 30, of Highgate, Tinsley; drug driving (benzoylecgonine), fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ALI RAZA JAVED, 30, of Park Grange Mount; drug driving (benzoylmethylecgonine), possession of cocaine, failure to surrender to custody; community order, 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £200, disqualified for three years, fined 350.

MOHAMMED JAWAD AZIZ, 27, of Granville Road; obstruction of police officer, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, drug driving (cocaine); jailed for 10 weeks, surcharge £128, disqualified for three years.

ASHLEY CHAMBERLIN, 32, of Stanwell Walk; driving without insurance, driving without L plate, mounting pavement and lost control of motorcycle; fined £120, costs £110, surcharge £34, disqualified for six months.

CONNOR HIGGS, 24, of Byron Avenue; driving without insurance; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £110.

McCAULY EVANS, 25, of Parson Cross; driving while disqualified; community order, fined £350, surcharge £95.

GARY NICHOLAS, 46, of Overhead Close; driving while unfit through drugs, failure to stop; community order, electronic curfew for 18 weeks, disqualified for two years.

BRADLEY WATSON, 25, of Greenwood Avenue; possession of cannabis, driving without insurance and while disqualified; 80 hours unpaid work, costs £85, surcharge £95,

Theft and criminal damage

CARL LESLIE SIMPSON, 40, of Central Drive, Calow; stole caravan to value of £10,500; possession of ripsaw and crowbar for use of theft, driving without insurance or license, failed to provide specimen; jailed for 70 days, surcharge of £1228, £85 costs, disqualified from driving or three years

ASHLEY JENNET, 29, of Manor Oaks Road, criminal damage, fined £40, compensation £150, surcharge £34, costs £85.

DAVID CARTY, 24, of NFA; theft; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

EDWARD CARTY, 28, of NFA; theft, namely £1,032 of beauty products from Marks and Spencers; community order, £500 compensation.

JACOB ALEXANDER KENDALL, 23, of Wharncliffe Side; criminal damage; conditional discharge for 12 months, pay compensation of £120.53, surcharge £22.

Violent crime and weapons

JAME STUART ROGERSON, 34, of Hall Park Head; GBH, criminal damage; jail for 17 weeks suspended for 12 months, 240 hours unpaid work, fined £100, pay compensation £600, surcharge £122.

JAMES ROBERT CHERRY, 49, of Woolley Wood Road; possession of bladed article, namely a machete; community order, eight weeks electronic curfew, surcharge £95, costs £85.

JASON DANIEL JACKSON, 40, of Hatherley Road; assault; Jail for 10 weeks suspended for 24 month, alcohol treatment requirement, building better relationships programme, restraining order, pay compensation £350, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Drug related offences

KEELEY BUTTERLEY, 33, of Ironside Road; possession of cannabis; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Failure to ensure child attends school

Becci Walsh, 32, Berners Road; failure to ensure a child attended school; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £75.

FAYE MAXIMEN, 35, of St Benedict’s Court; failed to ensure child attended school; fined £60, surcharge £34, costs £75.

NIKITA CHAMBERS, 32, of Buchanan Road; failure to ensure child attended school; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £75.

Disorderly behvaiour

LIAM CARNELL, 27, of NFA; disorderly behaviour while drunk; fined £100, surcharge £34

MATTHEW HEMPSEY, 43, of Marlon Road; drunk and disorderly behaviour; conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Breach of orders

NILENDU DAS, 54, of Carter Knowle Avenue; breach of prohibition order in breach of housing act; fined £1,000, surcharge £50, costs £500.

DONOVAN ASHLEY EASSON, 32, of Horninglow Road; breach of non-molestation order; community order, electronic curfew monitoring for six weeks, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Illegal dumping

ANTHONY NORTH, 60, of Hesley Road; dumping controlled waste; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £150.

BRETT PAUL WING, 44, of Horninglow Road; dumping controlled waste; fined £300, surcharged £34, costs £300.

Sexual offences