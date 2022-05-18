Driving offences

HELENA DAVIS, 24, of Thornbridge Drive; drink driving; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months

DARRYL STUART CURTIS, 57, of Madehurst Gardens; theft, driving without insurance, breach of conditional discharge; conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £85, six points

Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

MARTIN WARD, 21, of Birch Tree Road; driving without licence; community order, fined £10, surcharge £34, costs £20, disqualified 12 months

BRANDON SMITH, 20, of Foster Way; driving without insurance, fined £100, disqualified for six months

BRANDON SMITH, 20, of Foster Way; drug driving (cannabis); fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified 12 months

MOHAMMED RAYHAM, 19, of Spofforth Road; speeding (106mph in a 70mph zone); fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points

STEPHEN ROBERTS, 51, of Birley Rise Road; driving without insurance; fined £500, surcharge 50, costs £110, six points

NICOLE SILIO, 25, of Raynard Road; speeding in a 30mph zone, driving unlicensed vehicle; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £60, four points

KYLE MCKINLEY, 32, of Oxford Street; drug driving (cannabis); fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months

BRANDON PEPPER, 26, of Stanwell Avenue; drug driving (cannabis); fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified 12 months

BRUCE ROBERTSON, 33, of Marchwood Drive; drug driving (cannabis), failure to stop at scene of accident; community order, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified 12 months

HAYDEN DAVID THOMAS, 38, of Ellorsille Drive; driving while disqualified, without insurance, drug driving (cocaine), breach of suspended sentence (driving while disqualified) 26 weeks prison suspended for 18 months, disqualified for 36 months

JOSHUA HANCOCK, 27, of Dawlands Close; speeding (120mph in a 70mph zone); fined £369, surcharge £36, costs £110

ARAN ANTHONY STROUD, 27, of Delves Road; failure to give information of driver of vehicle; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £500, six points

CALLUM THOMAS SIMPSON, 25, of Overend Road; driving without insurance, while disqualified; community order, 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for nine months

DANIEL BEIGHTON, 28, of Green Oak Avenue; driving without insurance, without licence, failure to provide sample; community order, eight weeks electronic curfew, disqualified for 17 months; surcharge £95, costs £85

RICHARD PARKIN, 50, of Hollins Lane; drink driving; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months

JORDAN STEWART, 27, of Hastilar Road South; drinking driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months

KUJTIM KRUJA, 45, of Empire Road; driving without insurance, without licence; failed to stop when ordered by police; fined £120, surcharge £34, six points

YACOB BOSS, 19, of Standish Gardens; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months

MICHAEL CLARK, 54, of Withens Avenue; drink driving; fined £450, surcharge £45, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months

MOHAMMED MALIK, 49, of Prince of Wales Road; plying taxi carriage for hire when carriage was not licenced, driving without insurance, fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £125, six points

ABDUL MUHIT, 48, of Richmond Park Crescent; plying taxi carriage for hire when carriage was not licenced, driving without insurance; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £250, six points

GHULAM ARBI, 51, of Watkin Close; plying taxi carriage for hire when carriage was not licenced, driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £125, six points

DARREN GRANT SLATER, 54, of Queen Anne Court; failure to give sample; community order, fine £200, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months

CALLUM PAUL RIPLEY, 29, of Greaves Road; theft, failure to provide sample, breach of suspended sentence (theft); 18 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, compensation £220

Theft, criminal damage, violent disorders

MARK ANDREW WILSON, 32, of Weakland Drive; possessing offensive weapon (knuckle duster); fined £400, surcharge £40, £85

THERESA PILKINGTON, 55, of Stradbroke Road; assault by beating; conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £40

CHRISTOPHER SYPHAS, 26, of Primrose Avenue; criminal damage; conditional discharge, compensation £75, costs £85

ANTHONY NUR, 36, of Morton Place; assault occasioning ABH, possessing offensive weapon; 10 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, electronic curfew, restraining order, compensation £200, surcharge £128, costs £85

CRAIG JOSEPH LEADWOOD, 48, of Scotia Drive; possessing bladed article; six months prison suspended for 12 months; electronic curfew, surcharge £128, costs £85

DAVID LEE LEADWOOD, 46, of Firshill Crescent; theft; conditional discharge; surcharge £22, costs £85

PETER GUNNING, 52, of Daresbury Close; assault by beating; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85

NICOLA KINGSWOOD, 34, of Woodthorpe Road; possession of bladed article; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85

LEWIS BRIAN WILKINSON, 31, of Little Norton Avenue; criminal damage; compensation £35, costs £85

ANDREW PETER GEORGE BARKER, 35, of Harborough Avenue, theft, assault; community order, compensation £105, surcharge £95, costs £85,

Offensive behaviour

THOMAS JON JON EVISON, 33, of Woolley Wood Road; harassment; restraining order, fined £135, compensation £50, surcharge £34, costs £100

RICHARD TRIGG, 42, of Meadowhead Drive; breach of domestic violence protection order (messaging); fined £100

ADRIAN MITCHELL, 49, of Chadwick Road; harassment; community order, restraining order related to three people, surcharge £95, costs £200

BARRY ALLEN, 52, of Bevercotes Road; breach of community order; fined £100

NEIL MUNDAY, 40, of Ladyfield Road; breach of restraining order; fined £133, surcharge £34, costs £85

AHMED MOHAMED OMAR, 33, of Dundas Road; drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £40, surcharge £34

JOANNE THOMPSON, 48, of Teynham Road; threatening and abusive words; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85

GARY SCOTT HARRISON, 43, of Challoner Green; used and threatened violence against another in breach of non-molestation order; community order, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85

MUSTAPHA GULEID, 39, of Broom Walk; drunk and disorderly behaviour; conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £28

BARRIE ADRIAN POLLARD, 58, of Fox Hill Road; threatening or abusive behaviour; compensation £200

CALVIN ROBERT JOHNSON, 62, of Frederick Road; abusive or threatening words; fined £80, surcharge £95

Failure to ensure child attends school

GLYN MORRIS, age not given, White Gate; failure to ensure child attends school; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £155

Nicola MORRIS, age not given, White Gate; failure to ensure child attends school; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £155

HOLLY WALKER, 34, of Myrtle Grove; failure to ensure child attends school; fined £60, surcharge £34, costs £60

JULIET BARHAM, 48, of Northern Avenue; failure to ensure child attends school; conditional discharge, surcharge £22

DANYAL IQBAL, 18, of Westbrook Bank; assisted child from staying away from responsible person; conditional discharge, £22

NICOLA GREAVES, 36, of Everingham Road; failure to ensure child attends school; conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £35

ROBERT BOYLE, age not given, of St Aidan’s Rise; failure to ensure child attends school; conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £35

TINA DYSON, 57, of St Aidan’s Rise; failure to ensure child attends school; conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £35

KIRSTY HIRST, 32, of Seaton Crescent; failure to ensure child attends school; conditional discharge, fined £60, surcharge £22, costs £35

KATIE PEARSON, 35, of Wulfric Road; failure to ensure child attends school; conditional discharge, fined £40, surcharge £34

Proceeds of crime applications

DAVID WARD, 18, of Fairfax Drive; proceeds of crime act application; granted, forfeiture of £2,675

Drug-related offences

ARMAAN RAHMAN, 20, of Bolsover Road; possession of Class A drugs(crack cocaine); fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £85

RONNIE KANE COLEMAN, 19, of NFA; possession of Class B drugs (Cannabis); conditional discharge, surcharge £22

MARK WRIGHT, 33, of Cambridge Lodge; possession of Class B drugs (cannabis); fined £80, surcharge £34

Environmental offences

MOHAMMED ABDULREHMAN ABDULKADER, 40, of Idsworth Road; depositing controlled waste; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £100

Smoking ban offences