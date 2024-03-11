Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over £6,500 in fines were handed out to litterbugs in Sheffield for tossing cigarettes.

14 people were stung with a £468 bill each at Sheffield Magistrates' Court between February 19 and March 1, 2024, for dropping cigarette butts. Many of them were caught at Sheffield railway station.

The total in fines, costs and surcharges handed out to the smokers came to £6,552.

Here is the full list of convictions heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court between February 19 and March 1, 2024.

Violent, offensive or weapon-related offences

Jak Graham Rastrick, 26, of Castledine Croft; assault occasioning ABH against a woman, criminal damage (broke a mirror); compensation £200.

Noor Almalikie, 19, of Grimesthorpe Road; possession of a blade (kitchen knife); conditional discharge for 18 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

Littering

Wafi Abdhulhadi Alanzi, 19, of Hollis Croft; littering (cigarette); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £160

Samantha Joane Bailey, 32, of Berners Road; littering (cigarette); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £110.

Sarangdas Kalathiluhalil, 26, of Leadmill Rad; littering (cigarette); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £160.

Haoda Li, 24, of Moore Street; littering (cigarette); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £160.

Lisa Mattimorr, 60, of Cleeve Hill Garden; littering (cigarette); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £160.

Cheng Cheng Min, 27, of St Goerge’s Close; littering (cigarette); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £160.

Han Mingrui, 23, of Rockingham Street; littering (cigarette); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £160.

Emil Omeg, 30, of Staniforth Road; littering (cigarette); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £160.

Jade Paskin, 29, of Berners Road; littering (cigarette); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £160.

Anastasia Pokutava, 20, of Burngreave; littering (cigarette); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £160.

Devi Charan Sivaramakrishnan, 25, of Leadmill Road; littering (cigarette); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £160.

Tony Tomy, 26, of Leadmill Road; littering (cigarette); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £160.

Harry Nicol Yearsley, 22, of Hoveringham Court; littering (cigarette); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £160.

Denghui Zhang, 28, of Summerfield Street; littering (cigarette); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £160.

Driving-related offences

Ferdete Mezini, 33, of London Road; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Saif Ahmed, 21, of Crabtree Crescent; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

William brito elias Dasilva, 34, of Middle Hay Place; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Akeem Balogun, 47, of Leadmill Road; driving without insurance, without licence, without due care and attention, fined £184, surcharge £147, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Xhevahir Bokciu, 32, of Sheffield Road, Woodhouse; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Mark Jason Birch, 48, of Longley Avenue West; driving without insurance, speeding (75mph in a 50mph area), without licence; fined £880, surcharge £362, costs £90, disqualified for eight months.

Waseem Choudary, 27, of Elmfield Avenue; driving while using a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Brandon Dennis, 27, of Abbey Grange; driving without insurance, without licence, speeding (45mph in a 30mph area); fined £1100, surcharge £440, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Hristo Ivanov, 29, of Limpsfield Road; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for 18 months.

Ali Khan, 28, of Senior Road; failed to give identity of a driver, fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90; disqualified for six months.

Mario Krenek, 24, of Overton Road; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

Ashley Philip Murray, 32, of Middle Hay Place; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Emma Jane Saunders, 47, of Moorsyde Avenue; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £362, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Boluwaji Adufe Fagbolagun, 41, of Wainwright Crescent; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £130, surcharge £55, costs £110, six points.

Ehaagbo Garuba, 44, of Duke Street; driving without licence; fined £165, surcharge £66, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Aftab Razzaq, 36, of Ackworth Drive; incorrect licence plate; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £110.

Jozef Mizigar, 24, of Lloyd Street; driving without licence, without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, six points.

Umu Bah, 40, of Deerlands Avenue; speeding (59mph in a 50mph); fined £107, surcharge £43, of costs £110, three points.

Daniel Gosling, 31, of White Lane; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £630, surcharge £252, costs £110, six points.

Farooq Khaliq, 37, of Meadow View Road; driving with a mobile phone; fined £161, surcharge £64, costs £620, six points.

Abbas Assakereh, 51, of Clun Street; driving while using a mobile phone; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £300, six points.

Ben Damms, 22, of Lowedges Crescent; driving without seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Michael James Damms, 44, of Lowedges Crescent; driving without seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Phazon Edwards, 29, of Causeway Head Road; fined £100, surcharge £40, three points.

Mark Andrew harrold, 36, of Edge Well Drive; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Ismaeal Hussain Hussain, 28, of Raby Street; driving without seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Daniel Kane, 48, of Church Street; driving with no test certificate; fiend £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Ondrej Kroscen, 25, of Ribston Road; speeding (35mph in a 30mph), without licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Bongeka Thobeka Mafu, 28, of Fort Hill Road; speeding (38mph in a 30mph area); fined £72, surcharge £28, three points.

Lewis Parker, 20, of Keppel Road; driving without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs 390, four points.

Pervez Hussain Shah, 58, Plover Court; speeding (35mph in a 30mph area); fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

Lalagha Mohammadullah, 26, of Jenkin Road; driving without insurance; fined £637, surcharge £255, costs £110, six points.

Robert Kandrac, 49, of The Oval; failed to give identity of a driver, speeding (85mph in a 70mph area); fined 3180, surcharge £72, costs £110, disqualified six months

Wasef Ahmed, 30, of Millthorpe Road; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.

Kane Wasnidge, 24, of Retford Road; driving without due care and attention; fined £130, surcharge £52, costs £110, four points.

Sacha Leah Clayton, 27, of Stanwell Close; driving without insurance; fined £600, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Mohammed Asad Ishtiaq, 21, of Phillimore Road; speeding (53mph in a 30mph); fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90.