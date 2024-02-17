Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest cases heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court between February 5 and February 9, 2024.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest results from Sheffield Magistrates' Court have been published

Theft

Darren Michael Sales, 57, of Newcross Way, Woodhouse; stole Planer with battery and jigsaw with battery worth £500, sending grossly offensive or indecent/menacing messages, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified; 20 weeks prison, £511 compensation, disqualified for 18 months.

Driving-related offences

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart Crighton Cairn Lester, 41, of Plantin Rise, Halfway; driving without insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Salem Alanzi, 34, of Greasboro Road, Tinsley; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Kevoy Copper, 23, of Foxglove Road, Pismire Hill, Wincobank; driving without insurance, without a licence; fined £660, surcahrge £264, costs £90, six points.

Martin James Griffin, 34, of Butterthwaite Road, Shiregreen; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Kevin Hawley, 72, of Rainbow Avenue, Hackenthorpe; speeding (67mph in a 50mph area), driving without licence; fined £137, surcharge £54, costs £90, four points.

Amjid Majid, 31, of Abbeydale Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Stuart Neisham, 38, of Stovin Gardens, Tinsley; incorrect registration mark; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Martin Pokuta, 34, of Tideswell Road, Lane Top; driving through a red light, without licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Smith, 36, of Mawfa Avenue, Norton; incorrect registration mark; fined £128, surcharge £51, costs £90.

Liam Smith, 28, of Hartley Brook Road, Shiregreen; driving without licence, without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.