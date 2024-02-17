News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Magistrates' Court: Man jailed for sending offensive messages

People have appeared at court for a wide range of offences.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 17th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Here are the latest cases heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court between February 5 and February 9, 2024.

The latest results from Sheffield Magistrates' Court have been published

Theft

Darren Michael Sales, 57, of Newcross Way, Woodhouse; stole Planer with battery and jigsaw with battery worth £500, sending grossly offensive or indecent/menacing messages, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified; 20 weeks prison, £511 compensation, disqualified for 18 months.

Driving-related offences

Stewart Crighton Cairn Lester, 41, of Plantin Rise, Halfway; driving without insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Salem Alanzi, 34, of Greasboro Road, Tinsley; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Kevoy Copper, 23, of Foxglove Road, Pismire Hill, Wincobank; driving without insurance, without a licence; fined £660, surcahrge £264, costs £90, six points.

Martin James Griffin, 34, of Butterthwaite Road, Shiregreen; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Stephen Kevin Hawley, 72, of Rainbow Avenue, Hackenthorpe; speeding (67mph in a 50mph area), driving without licence; fined £137, surcharge £54, costs £90, four points.

Amjid Majid, 31, of Abbeydale Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Stuart Neisham, 38, of Stovin Gardens, Tinsley; incorrect registration mark; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Martin Pokuta, 34, of Tideswell Road, Lane Top; driving through a red light, without licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Adam Smith, 36, of Mawfa Avenue, Norton; incorrect registration mark; fined £128, surcharge £51, costs £90.

Liam Smith, 28, of Hartley Brook Road, Shiregreen; driving without licence, without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Paul Smith, 47, of Lister Avenue, Gleadless Townend; driving without licence, without insurance, no test certificate; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

