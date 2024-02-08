Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are the convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court between January 29 and February 3, 2024.

Theft

Christopher Harrison, 49, of Ridgeway Crescent, Intake; theft (six sweaters from Marks & Spencers, worth £177; air fryer and laundry products from Wilkinson’s, £150; chocolate and air care products from Wilkinson’s, worth £60; alcohol and bodywarmer from Marks & Spencers, worth £451); 21 weeks prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benefits-Related Offences

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew James Woodhouse, 72, of Kinsey Road, High Green; dishonestly failed to inform council of a new job to continue drawing housing benefits; fined £1,153, surcharge £115, costs £85.

David Thomas, 52, of New Street, Laughton; dishonestly filled in Universal Credit claim; community order, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Violent, offensive or weapon-related offences

Karl McLaine, 19, of Stradbroke Drive, Richmond; assault (two counts); fined £40, surcharge £32.

Kofi Santegi, 55, of St Oswalds Way, Millhouses; use threatening, abusive or insulting words, making threatening phone calls to a woman; 12 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work; £200 compensation.

Driving-related offences

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Powell, 31, of Lowedges Crescent, Lowedges; driving without licence, without insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160, disqualified for six months.

Amer Farooq Bashir, 40, of Swale Gardens, Darnall; driving without seatbelt, tyre had bilge or tear; fined £160, surcharge £64, three points,

Meria Cetru, 36, of Page Hall Road, Grimesthorpe; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Khalid Hussain, 43, of Woodstock Road, Nether Edge; driving without due care and attention; fined £293, surcharge £117, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nerissa Helen Formela, 55, of Eccesall Road South; speeding (58mph in a 50mph area); fined £92, surcharge £37, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

Sojjad Hussain, 30, of Hollis Croft, City Centre; speeding (35mph in a 30mph area); fined £80, surcharge £32, disqualified for six months.

Robert Ionut Iordache, 44, of Meynell Crescent, Southey Green; speeding (62mph in a 50mph area); fined £100, surcharge £40, three points.

Hani Farec Asharif, 43, of Weakland Close, Frecheville; driving without licence, without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Jason Birch, 48, of Longley Avenue West, Norwood; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Lewis Dennett, 27, of Richmond Park Avenue, Handsworth; driving without licence, without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Stefan Kotlar, 19, of Popple Street, Fir Vale; driving without licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Daniel Simon, 23, of Duncombe Street, Steel Bank; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Goodinson, 53, of Richmond Park Avenue, Handsworth; drink driving (near-twice over limit), without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £200, disqualified for four months.

Linda Acquah, 28, of Jenkin Road, Wincobank; speeding (35mph in a 30mph area); fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £55, three points.

Marian Tulej, 28, of Bolsover Way, Fir Vale; driving while using mobile phone; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £110, six points.