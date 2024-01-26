Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the latest sentences passed down at Sheffield Magistrates' Court between January 15 and 21, 2024.

Violent, abusive or weapon-related offences

Alana Dunkova, 39, of Willoughby Street; two counts of assault of emergency worker; 26 weeks prison time suspended for 12 months; compensation £1,100.

Smoking ban-related offences

Ali Moustafa Wartty, 51, of business Warty Lounge, Attercliffe Road; failure to stop a person smoking on premises; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £150.

Driving-related offences

Zoheb Mahmood, 22, of Woler Lane; driving without insurance; fined £140, surcharge £56, costs £85, six points

Sophina Ashgar, 39, of City Road; speeding (35mph in a 30mph area); fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £110, three points.

Jasmin Elfeghi, 20, Henry Street; driving through a red light; fined £74, surcharge £30, costs £110, three points.

Toluwalope Oyeleye, 35, of Skinnerthorpe Road; speeding (73mph in a 60mph area); fined £80, surcharge £32, three points.

Muazzam Akhlaq Khatana, 31, of Catherine Road; driving while holding mobile phones “with both hands in the lap area”; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

Steven John Oxley, 40, Dyke Vale Place; speeding (68mph in a 60mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £620, three points.

Mohsen Chinaveh, 33, of Lowburn Road; speeding (74mph in a 60mph area); fined £160, surcharge, £40, costs £110, three points.

Craig William Fuller, 50, of Penrose Place; speeding (50mph in a 40mph area); fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £110, three points.

Devon Greaves, 26, of Rainbow Crescent; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £110, six points.

Mohammed Shuaibi, 20, of Slingsby Place; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, six points.