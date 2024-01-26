Sheffield Magistrates' Court: All the latest convictions including breach of smoking ban and drink driving
Cases include a man who was caught driving with both hands on his mobile phone.
These are the latest sentences passed down at Sheffield Magistrates' Court between January 15 and 21, 2024.
Violent, abusive or weapon-related offences
Alana Dunkova, 39, of Willoughby Street; two counts of assault of emergency worker; 26 weeks prison time suspended for 12 months; compensation £1,100.
Smoking ban-related offences
Ali Moustafa Wartty, 51, of business Warty Lounge, Attercliffe Road; failure to stop a person smoking on premises; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £150.
Driving-related offences
Zoheb Mahmood, 22, of Woler Lane; driving without insurance; fined £140, surcharge £56, costs £85, six points
Sophina Ashgar, 39, of City Road; speeding (35mph in a 30mph area); fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £110, three points.
Jasmin Elfeghi, 20, Henry Street; driving through a red light; fined £74, surcharge £30, costs £110, three points.
Toluwalope Oyeleye, 35, of Skinnerthorpe Road; speeding (73mph in a 60mph area); fined £80, surcharge £32, three points.
Muazzam Akhlaq Khatana, 31, of Catherine Road; driving while holding mobile phones “with both hands in the lap area”; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.
Steven John Oxley, 40, Dyke Vale Place; speeding (68mph in a 60mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £620, three points.
Mohsen Chinaveh, 33, of Lowburn Road; speeding (74mph in a 60mph area); fined £160, surcharge, £40, costs £110, three points.
Craig William Fuller, 50, of Penrose Place; speeding (50mph in a 40mph area); fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £110, three points.
Devon Greaves, 26, of Rainbow Crescent; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £110, six points.
Mohammed Shuaibi, 20, of Slingsby Place; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, six points.
Teresa Anne Merrick, 60, of Lowedges Road; drink driving (twice over limit); fined £325, surcharge £130, costs £100, disqualified for 20 months.