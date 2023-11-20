Cases include the obscure offence of soliciting someone else to hire them a taxi - worth £900 in fines.

These are the latest cases heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard between November 6 and November 10, 2023.

The following sentences have been passed:

Violent, threatening or weapon-related offences

Kieron Raybould, 18, of Marigold Close; assault of emergency worker, conditional discharge, surcharge £26.

Luke Bowskill, 27, of Foster Way; assault, stalking; community order, restraining order for one year, surcharge £114, costs £85.

James Colesbell, 35, of Skelton Close; harrassment; community order; surcharge £114, costs £85.

Sexual offences

Peter Verity, 54, of Hawkshead Road; made 1 category A and 4 category B indecent photos of a child; 23 weeks prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £154, costs £350, sexual harm prevention order for seven years.

Driving-related offences

Hira Ulhaq, 20, of Struan Road; driving without insurance, fined £80, surcharge £24.

James Campbell, 36, of Cottam Road; speeding (68mph in a 60mph area); fined £91, surcharge £36, costs £90, three points.

Zane Christopher-Goodwin, 24, of Toyne Street; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Scott Kilner Farr, 37, of Collinson Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Harley Marice Handisides, 24, of Manchester Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Esther Kajethan-Osondu, 35, of Hoyle Street; driving through red light; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Andrew Derek Kiwomya, 55, of Grenfolds Road; speeding (47mph in a 40mph area); fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.

Sajaad Latif, 43, of Andover Street; speeding (35mph in a 30mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Abdulrahman Muflehi, 37, of Far Lane; speeding (36mph in a 30mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Diane Michelle Mullins, 58, Osgathorpe Drive; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Igor Mizigar, 38, of Wansfell Road; driving with no test certificat; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Lisa Diane Roberts, 51, of Delves Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Daniel Simon, 23, of Beck Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Nawaf Shaheen, 45, Wade Street; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, eight points.

Jamie Scothern, 52, Skew Hill; Driving without test certificate; fined £143, surcahrge £57.

Simeon O'Connell, 21, of Cromwell Street; driving without insurance; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £110, six points.

Benny Kazira, 25, of Elstree Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified.

Sayed Ditta, 38, Wilfred Drive; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.

Ruksar Zenab Iqbal, 27, of Ferrars Road; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £240, costs £110, six points.