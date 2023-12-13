Cases including filling a car with so many cardboard boxes it was "impossible for the driver to sit correctly".

These are the latest cases heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard between October 4 and October 8, 2023.

The following sentences have been passed: Theft

Maryanne Cawley, 37, of Batemoor Road; theft (five coats worth £520 from Mountain Warehouse; one week in prison suspended for 18 months.

Natasha Jade Talbot, 27, of NFA; theft (20 incidents between 29/03/23 and 21/10/23, including laundry items, plants, easter eggs, food, chocolate, 26 bottles of wine, ring lights, and two vacuums, totalling approximately £2211.52), and committing further offence while on a suspended sentence for the 20 counts above; 26 weeks in prison.

Weapon-related, violent or abusive/harassment-related offences

Sandip Pabla, 47, of Colwyn Avenue; using threatening or abusive words or actions at Sheffield Railway Station; fined £180, surcharge £80.

Wayne Andrew Allen, 39, of Ironside Road; assault, carrying offensive weapon (metal bar); 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £240.

Harley Brown, 23, of Steven Crescent; assault (ABH); community order not to enter Prince of Wales Inn, Chapeltown, for 12 months, plus £100 compensation, surcharge £114, costs £100.

Nathan Lee Walmsley, 27, of Holling Croft; assault of emergency worker; community order, compensation £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Delroy Robinson, 36, of Clarke Square; use of threatening, abusive or insulting works or behaviour; community order, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £200. Driving-related offences

Philip Leslie Allen, 60, of Water Slacks Close; speeding (47mph in a 40mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Paul Day, 66, of Guildford Avenue; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

Michael John Dentron, 71, of St Andrew Road; speeding (39mph in a 30mph area); fined £130, surcharge £52, costs £90, three points.

John George Ferrow, 51, of Fox Lane; speeding (46mph in a 40mph area); fined £216, £86, costs £90, three points.

Daniel Wayne Humphreys, 27, of Chadwick Road; speeding (37mph in a 30mph area); fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £90, three points.

Andrew Robert Lathbury, 36, of Stainton Road; speeding (35mph in a 30mph area); fined £192, costs £90, surcharge £76, three points.

Mark Lisaj, 20, of Chesterfield Road; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Frantisek Mirga, 30, of Cammell Road; speeding (57mph in a 50mph area); fined £416, surcharge £58, costs £90, three points.

Amy Leanne Needham, 35, of Hazlebarrow Road; speeding (58mph in a 50mph); fined £84, surcharge £33, costs £90, three points.

Leanne Pinder, 35, of Rodman Drive; driving through a red light; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Adrian Radu, 23, of Jardine Street; driving without wearing a seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Max Rickhuss, 27, of Wordsworth Avenue; speeding (49mph in a 40mph area); fined £220, surcharge “88, costs £90, three points.

Victor Rogowski, 54, of Coppice Rise; driving with car filled with “large heavy cardboard boxes” that blocked view out of nearside front window as well as making it “impossible for the driver to sit correctly”; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Phillip Spencer, 57, of Sherwood Road; speeding (70mph in a 60mph area); fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90, three points.

Mark Lee Stevenson, 42, of Mowson Lane; speeding (58mph in a 50mph area); fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

Jordan Wood, 24, of Callow Mount; incorrectly fitted registration places; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Luqman Ubayd Yousaf, 22, of Langdon Street; speeding (41mph of 30mph), driving without licence; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

Xianwen Lang, 36, of Toftwood Road; speeding (68mph in a 60mph area), driving without insurance; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £110, six points.

Lindsey McCready, 36, of Redmires Lane; left car in a “keep clear” space outside Hallam Primary School during drop off time; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £110, three points.

Jason Andrew Brian Wood, 36, of White Thorns View; driving while using mobile phone; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £110, three points.

Luigi Lanera, 60, of Oak Park; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £620, disqualified for six months.

Sohali Ali, 22, of Madehurst Gardens; driving without insurance; £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.

Tamim Jan, 34, of Nesfield Way; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.

Sina Feghhi, 30, of Egerton Close; driving without insurance; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £320, eight points.

Tahir Mahmood, 40, of Molloy Street; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, dsqualified for six months.

Vernon James Solomon, 80, of Westminster Avenue; failed to given identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Charlie Haythorne, 23, of Occupation Lane; driving without insurance; fined £120, surchzrge £56, costs £110, disqualified for six months.