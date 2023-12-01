News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield Magistrates' Court: Latest cases including two businesses that didn't stop people smoking on site

Cases including a £1,500 fine for a 35-year-old man who drove without insurance.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 05:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

These are the latest cases heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard between November 6 and November 10, 2023.

The following sentences have been passed:

Offensive, abusive, or harassing behaviour

Mark Clayton, 59, of Periwood Lane; making indecent or grossly offensive phone calls, using abusive or insulting words; 12 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, restraining.

Environmental Protection Act breach

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kevin Footit, 49, of Baxter Drive; flytipping on Hucklow Road; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £250.

Darren Helliwell, 36, of Ben Lane; failed to produce waste transfer notes; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £637.

Smoking ban breach

Zara Darr, of business Samara Lounge, Attercliffe Road; failed to stop a person from smoking on premises; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £465.

Ali Moustafa Wartty, of business Warty Lounge, of Attercliffe Road; failed to stop a person from smoking on premises; fined £733, surcharge £293, costs £460.

Fraud

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon Andrew Vause, 56, of Batemoor Road; benefits fraud; community order, 140 hours unpaid work; surcharge £114, costs £85.

Driving-related offences

Jake Broomhead, 28, of Angram Road; driving without insurance; fined £100, surcharge £40, six points.

Jihad Philadelphia, 20, Joshua Road; riding in vehicle they knew had been taken without consent; conditional discharge, surcharge £26, costs £60.

Ifzal Mohammed, 43, of Hamilton Road; drink driving (twice over the limit); fined £600, surcharge £70, costs £800, disqualified for six months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Obaidullah Omari, 45, of Washington Road; driving without insurance; fined £600, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.

Callum Short, 35, of Burnaby Crescent; driving without insurance; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £110, six points.

Dorin Bertea, 34, of Rock Street; sending sexual photos and making repeat sexual references in message to girl under 16; six months prison suspended for two years, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.

Emil Sandor, 29, Hamilton Road; speeding (59mph in a 50mph area); fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adam Mohammed, 28, of Acres Hill Road; refused to give sample for blood test; community order, surcharge £114, costs £200, disqualified for 24 months.

Christopher James Saunby, 60, of Whirlowdale Crescent; speeding (38mph in a 30mph area); fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £110, three points.

Robert Andrew Chapman, 26, of New Road; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Sami Saleh Musa, 50, of Fulford Close; speeding 37mph in a 30mph; fined £100, surcharge £40, three points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daniel Pokuta, 22, of Wade Street; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Justin Samuel Samuels, 51, of St Matthews Close; driving without insurance; fined £600, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Alex David Heim, 35, of Concord Road; failure to give breathalyzer sample; community order, surcharge £114, costs £135, disqualified for 42 months.

Related topics:PeopleWork