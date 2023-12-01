Sheffield Magistrates' Court: Latest cases including two businesses that didn't stop people smoking on site
Cases including a £1,500 fine for a 35-year-old man who drove without insurance.
These are the latest cases heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard between November 6 and November 10, 2023.
The following sentences have been passed:
Offensive, abusive, or harassing behaviour
Mark Clayton, 59, of Periwood Lane; making indecent or grossly offensive phone calls, using abusive or insulting words; 12 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, restraining.
Environmental Protection Act breach
Kevin Footit, 49, of Baxter Drive; flytipping on Hucklow Road; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £250.
Darren Helliwell, 36, of Ben Lane; failed to produce waste transfer notes; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £637.
Smoking ban breach
Zara Darr, of business Samara Lounge, Attercliffe Road; failed to stop a person from smoking on premises; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £465.
Ali Moustafa Wartty, of business Warty Lounge, of Attercliffe Road; failed to stop a person from smoking on premises; fined £733, surcharge £293, costs £460.
Fraud
Simon Andrew Vause, 56, of Batemoor Road; benefits fraud; community order, 140 hours unpaid work; surcharge £114, costs £85.
Driving-related offences
Jake Broomhead, 28, of Angram Road; driving without insurance; fined £100, surcharge £40, six points.
Jihad Philadelphia, 20, Joshua Road; riding in vehicle they knew had been taken without consent; conditional discharge, surcharge £26, costs £60.
Ifzal Mohammed, 43, of Hamilton Road; drink driving (twice over the limit); fined £600, surcharge £70, costs £800, disqualified for six months.
Obaidullah Omari, 45, of Washington Road; driving without insurance; fined £600, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.
Callum Short, 35, of Burnaby Crescent; driving without insurance; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £110, six points.
Dorin Bertea, 34, of Rock Street; sending sexual photos and making repeat sexual references in message to girl under 16; six months prison suspended for two years, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.
Emil Sandor, 29, Hamilton Road; speeding (59mph in a 50mph area); fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £110, disqualified for six months.
Adam Mohammed, 28, of Acres Hill Road; refused to give sample for blood test; community order, surcharge £114, costs £200, disqualified for 24 months.
Christopher James Saunby, 60, of Whirlowdale Crescent; speeding (38mph in a 30mph area); fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £110, three points.
Robert Andrew Chapman, 26, of New Road; failed to give identity of a driver; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months.
Sami Saleh Musa, 50, of Fulford Close; speeding 37mph in a 30mph; fined £100, surcharge £40, three points.
Daniel Pokuta, 22, of Wade Street; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months.
Justin Samuel Samuels, 51, of St Matthews Close; driving without insurance; fined £600, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months.
Alex David Heim, 35, of Concord Road; failure to give breathalyzer sample; community order, surcharge £114, costs £135, disqualified for 42 months.