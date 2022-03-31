Driving offences:

PAUL BROWN, 46, of Hunters Lane; drink driving; fined £3,500, surcharge £190, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months

NILENDU DAS, 54, of Carter Knowles Avenue; driving without insurance, while using mobile phone, while disqualified; fined £70, surcharge £95, costs £85, community order, disqualified for two years

Sheffield Magistrates Court.

MOHAMMED SHALIM, 54, of Abbeydale Road; driving without insurance, without test certificate; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points

PAUL KENNETH BIRCH, 47, of Orchard Road; driving without due care and attention; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, nine points)

RYAN THOMAS ROXBURGH, 28, of Manor Park Crescent; drug driving (Benzoylecgonine), fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified 12 months

AYAZ LUIZ, 22, of Jenkin Road; drug driving (cannabis); fined £60, surcharge 334, costs £40, disqualified 12 months

ALISTAIR STEPHEN RYAN, 26, of Bowden Wood Close; driving without insurance, while disqualified; fined £120, six points

MOHAMMED MIAH, 22, of Jubilee Road: driving without licence, without insurance; fined £120, costs £110, surcharge £34, disqualified for six months

NABAZ TAWFIQ, 40, of Exeter Place; driving without insurance; fined £600, surcharge £66, costs £110, six points

EMILY BURGESS, 25, of Stanley Grove; drink driving; fined £330, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months

GLYNIS LUDLAM, 65, of Vaughton Hill; drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months

MICHAEL BURKINSHAW, 24, of Goathland Close; drink driving; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months

AIMEE HILL, 22, of Redmires Road; drink driving; fined £00, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified 12 months

TRACEY NOLAN, 45, of Westwood Road; drink driving; community order, surcharge £95, £85, disqualified for 26 months

SHOHAIB ALI, 33, of Dalton Court; drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months

DEAN WHITING, 39, Laburnum Drive; drug driving (cocaine); fined £120, surcharge £34, disqualified for 24 months

LEWIS McMANAMAN, 25, of Queens Road; drink driving; community order, 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified 24 months

MARIUS-IONUT MUNTEANU, 25, of Cawston Road; using mobile phone while driving; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified for six months

JASON OWENS, 39, of Crag Crescent; using mobile phone while driving; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £110, six points

ANTHONY ROBERT BOWSER, 67, of Summerhouse Drive; speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone); fined £66, surcharge £34, costs £40, three points

PHILLIP BRUNIE, 57, of Wade Street; speeding (39mph in a 30mph); fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £55, three points

ARDIT HYSA, 24, of Freedom Court; speeding (103mph in a 70mph zone) fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £55, disqualified for six months

JONATHAN CRAIG SHORT, 59, of Furness Road; speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone); fined £123, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points

ADEEM ULLAH, 34, of Vickers Road; failure to provide specimen, fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months

KELLY MARIE JOHNSON, 37, of Burnaby Crescent; failure to meet insurance requirements of vehicle; fined £113, surcharge £34, costs £100

HIBO OMAR, 33, of West View Lane; failure to give sample; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months

Theft, criminal damage and violent offences

JACK CHAPMAN-WEDGE, 30, of Fitzalan Road; assault; conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £85

ELLIS ASHLEY, 26, of Bannerdale Close; criminal damage; conditional discharge, compensation £60, surcharge £22, costs £85

NATHAN AHMED BIRCH, 39, of Derby Street; assault of emergency worker; fined £100, surcharge 334, costs £85

KAI NICKY DON ALEXANDER, 23, of Findon Crescent; assault, criminal damage; six months prison suspended for 24 months, electronic curfew, 150 hours unpaid work, compensation £1,480, costs £320, restraining order

DANIEL WALL, 22, of Greenwood Road; criminal damage; community order, 60 hours unpaid work; compensation £1,000, costs £320, restraining order

ANDREW PORTMAN, 42, of Atlantic Road; assault; fined £230, compensation £100, surcharge £34, costs £85

ADAM ZAMAZAMI, 35, of Selby Road; assault by beating; community order, compensation £50, costs £200

RYAN THOMAS CAMPBELL, 35, Lowedges Drive; theft; fined £80, compensation £42, surcharge £34

KIERON LINAKER, 26, of Doveholes Drive; assault by beating; 10 weeks prison suspended for 12 months; surcharge £128, costs £100

JORDAN MULLINS, 40, of Glencoe Road; possession of blade, breach of restraining order; 34 weeks prison

LEIGHTON SCOTT WILD, 43, of Thornbridge Rise; theft; community order, surcharge £95, costs £200

LEYTON ORR, 30, of Paradise Square; criminal damage; conditional discharge, compensation £476

IAN WILLIAMS, 56, of Brailsford Avenue; concerned in a fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of prohibited weapons; conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £85

KALEEM HUSSAIN, 23, of Fitzwalter Road; assault by beating; community order, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £300

ARNOLD LEARY, 41, of Charter Row; theft; 12 weeks prison, compensation £31.50

Harassment and disorderly behaviour

THOMAS GEORGE SAVAGE, 31, of Periwood Drive; drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £85

ISAAC SIMPSON-PERCIVAL, 22, of Old Retford Court; harassment; restraining order, surcharge £95, costs £85

BARRY DAWSON, 65, of City Road; breach of community protection order; fined £160, surcharge £34

KIERAN BARRATT, 19, of Tunwell Avenue; drunk and disorderly behaviour; conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £85

Drug related offences

TEEJAH GRIFFIN, 20, Homestead Road; possession of cannabis; conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £85

Fraud

ZOE SCOTT, 31, of NFA; fraud; 20 weeks prison suspended for 18 months; £128, costs £85

Sexual offences

PAUL CASTLEDINE, 59, of Maltravers Road; made indecent photographs of children (Four Category A, one Category B), possession of extreme pornographic images); community order, sexual harm prevention order, surcharge £90, costs £85

MATTHEW EDWARD JUBB, 41, of Fort Hill Road; attempted to communicate sexually with person under 16; 16 weeks prison suspended for 12 months; surcharge £128, costs £85

Breach of coronavirus restrictions