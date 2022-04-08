They include a hairdresser fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions, someone sentenced for possessing a samurai sword and another person ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work after assaulting an emergency worker.

Driving offences

DALE JAMES HUTCHINSON, 32, of Streetfield Crescent; driving without insurance, burglary, unlawful taking of vehicle, drug driving (cocaine); 16 weeks prison, £300 compensation, disqualified for 18 months

Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

ALEX MATTHEW BAYLISS, 22, of Edensor Road; dangerous driving; 26 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for two years

LUKE JOHN GREGORY, 29, of Lupton Road; drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without licence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months

DENNIS MAJORO, 49, of Bankwood Close; drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months

SHANE STEWART, 34, of Hyde Park Terrace; drink driving; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £75, disqualified for six months

LUKE MOHAMMED, 29, of Grassmoor Close; drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for three years

NATHAN JAMES DODD, 23, of Houstead Road; drink driving; community order, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for two years

MARK RODGERS, 35, of Jaunty Road; drink driving; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months

RYAN SHAW, 33, of Eastern Walk; driving while disqualified; 10 weeks prison suspended for 12 months; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months

ASHLEY ALAN JOWLE, 26, of Holgate Avenue; driving without licence, without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months

KHALID ABUBAKKER MOHAMMED, 48, of Goore Avenue; driving without insurance; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points

THOMAS LOUIE WOMACK, 23, of Hollybank Crescent; speeding (117mph in a 70mph zone); fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £110, six points

ALAN MWESIGWA, 19, of Ribston Walk; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £110

JAKE THOMPSON, 20, of Sheffield Road; speeding (67mph in a 40mph zone); fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £110, six points

KASIM AHMED, 33, of Prince of Wales Road; speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone); fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points

AKHTAR MAHMOOD, 56, of Balfour Road; failed to stop at red light; fined £70, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points

IOSZEF DANUT TANKO, 49, of Chadwick Road; drink driving; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months

WAI TING, 48, Manor Lane, failure to provide specimen; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85; disqualified for 14 months

SAEED ABOKOR ABDI, 33, of Manor Oaks Court; drug driving (cannabis), fined £168, surcharge £34, costs £85, 10 points

DEAN ALAN KIRK, 54, of Walkley Road; unlawful taking of vehicle which was then damaged, driving without insurance, without licence; conditional discharge, surcharge £21, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months

GAVIN DAVID COOPER, 32, of Chesterfield Road; failed to give information about identification of driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points

MOHAMED FOUZI NASER ESSAID, 35, of Skye Edge Avenue; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £110, disqualified for six months

DADIE SANOGO, 36, of Dyke Vale Place; driving without due care and attention, licence plate inappropriate; fined £650, surcharge £65, costs £110, seven points

JAMIE TWIBELL, 32, of Ecclesfield Road; failure to give information about identification of driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, six points

ANTHONY JINKINSON, 64, of Atlantic Road; failure to give specimen; community order, community order, disqualified for three years, surcharge £95, costs £85

MEHDI KARIMI, 43, of Exeter Drive; failure to provide sample; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £85, 10 points

STEPHEN KIRBY, 54, of Dykes Hall Gardens; speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £50

KEELEY THORNTON, 31, of Furnace Lane; theft, racially aggravated assault, breach of community order (original offence; threatening or abusive words, criminal damage); prison for 28 days suspended for 18 months, compensation £240

PATRICK DAVID GIBSON, 54, of Oxford Street; assault of emergency worker; community order, fined £100, compensation £100, surcharge £95, costs £100

Theft, criminal damage and violent offences

JOE HIGHFIELD, 31, of Kew Crescent; sending threatening messages, criminal damage; community order, fined £300, surcharge £95, costs £85

SIMON KIMARA KINYAU, assault by beating; community order, fined £100, surcharge £85, costs £85

SHARON ANNE SOUTH, 46, of Fairleigh; theft; community order, compensation £500.

MOBARAK AL FAZI, 27, of Alderson Place; assault of emergency worker; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85

JOHN WILLIAM JUBB, 46, Wincobank Avenue; assault; conditional discharge, compensation £120

JOSHUA HAMMOND, 23, of Raisen Hall Road; assault of emergency worker; community order, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, fined £100

Disorderly behaviour

SAMANTHA LOUISE MOYSES, 37, of John Street; harassment; community order, 80 hours unpaid work; restraining order, surcharge £95, costs £400

ISAIAH FRANCIS-WIGGAN, 32, of Erskine Crescent; breach of restraining order; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85

NARYLE SHIELDS, 28, of Bressingham Close; threatening or abusive words; conditional discharge, surcharge £22

SCOTT LEE SIMNETT, 49, of Batemoor Road; drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £75

RICKY DEAN ROOKE, 33, of Busk Meadow; drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £50, surcharge £34, costs £50

Drug-related offences

SOLOMON ELIJAH GORDON, 48, of Challoner Green; production of cannabis; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £50

JOANNE SANDERS, 41, of Longley Hall Road; possession of Class A drugs (cocaine); discharged 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £45

Offences related to Covid-19 restrictions

GORAN OMAL AHMED, 36, of Mansfield Road; breach of coronavirus restrictions (carried on with restricted business, namely cutting hair, during Tier 4 lockdown); fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £50

Miscellaneous

BEN LEE IBBOTSON, 36, of Colley Drive; depositing controlled waste without authority; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £591.64