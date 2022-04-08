Sheffield Magistrates' Court: All the latest cases listed including samurai sword possession
Here are all the convictions heard at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court between March 19 and April 1.
They include a hairdresser fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions, someone sentenced for possessing a samurai sword and another person ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work after assaulting an emergency worker.
Driving offences
DALE JAMES HUTCHINSON, 32, of Streetfield Crescent; driving without insurance, burglary, unlawful taking of vehicle, drug driving (cocaine); 16 weeks prison, £300 compensation, disqualified for 18 months
ALEX MATTHEW BAYLISS, 22, of Edensor Road; dangerous driving; 26 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for two years
LUKE JOHN GREGORY, 29, of Lupton Road; drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without licence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months
DENNIS MAJORO, 49, of Bankwood Close; drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months
SHANE STEWART, 34, of Hyde Park Terrace; drink driving; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £75, disqualified for six months
LUKE MOHAMMED, 29, of Grassmoor Close; drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for three years
NATHAN JAMES DODD, 23, of Houstead Road; drink driving; community order, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for two years
MARK RODGERS, 35, of Jaunty Road; drink driving; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months
RYAN SHAW, 33, of Eastern Walk; driving while disqualified; 10 weeks prison suspended for 12 months; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months
ASHLEY ALAN JOWLE, 26, of Holgate Avenue; driving without licence, without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months
KHALID ABUBAKKER MOHAMMED, 48, of Goore Avenue; driving without insurance; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points
THOMAS LOUIE WOMACK, 23, of Hollybank Crescent; speeding (117mph in a 70mph zone); fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £110, six points
ALAN MWESIGWA, 19, of Ribston Walk; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £110
JAKE THOMPSON, 20, of Sheffield Road; speeding (67mph in a 40mph zone); fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £110, six points
KASIM AHMED, 33, of Prince of Wales Road; speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone); fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points
AKHTAR MAHMOOD, 56, of Balfour Road; failed to stop at red light; fined £70, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points
IOSZEF DANUT TANKO, 49, of Chadwick Road; drink driving; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months
WAI TING, 48, Manor Lane, failure to provide specimen; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85; disqualified for 14 months
SAEED ABOKOR ABDI, 33, of Manor Oaks Court; drug driving (cannabis), fined £168, surcharge £34, costs £85, 10 points
DEAN ALAN KIRK, 54, of Walkley Road; unlawful taking of vehicle which was then damaged, driving without insurance, without licence; conditional discharge, surcharge £21, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months
GAVIN DAVID COOPER, 32, of Chesterfield Road; failed to give information about identification of driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points
MOHAMED FOUZI NASER ESSAID, 35, of Skye Edge Avenue; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £110, disqualified for six months
DADIE SANOGO, 36, of Dyke Vale Place; driving without due care and attention, licence plate inappropriate; fined £650, surcharge £65, costs £110, seven points
JAMIE TWIBELL, 32, of Ecclesfield Road; failure to give information about identification of driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, six points
ANTHONY JINKINSON, 64, of Atlantic Road; failure to give specimen; community order, community order, disqualified for three years, surcharge £95, costs £85
MEHDI KARIMI, 43, of Exeter Drive; failure to provide sample; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £85, 10 points
STEPHEN KIRBY, 54, of Dykes Hall Gardens; speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £50
KEELEY THORNTON, 31, of Furnace Lane; theft, racially aggravated assault, breach of community order (original offence; threatening or abusive words, criminal damage); prison for 28 days suspended for 18 months, compensation £240
PATRICK DAVID GIBSON, 54, of Oxford Street; assault of emergency worker; community order, fined £100, compensation £100, surcharge £95, costs £100
Theft, criminal damage and violent offences
JOE HIGHFIELD, 31, of Kew Crescent; sending threatening messages, criminal damage; community order, fined £300, surcharge £95, costs £85
SIMON KIMARA KINYAU, assault by beating; community order, fined £100, surcharge £85, costs £85
SHARON ANNE SOUTH, 46, of Fairleigh; theft; community order, compensation £500.
MOBARAK AL FAZI, 27, of Alderson Place; assault of emergency worker; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85
JOHN WILLIAM JUBB, 46, Wincobank Avenue; assault; conditional discharge, compensation £120
JOSHUA HAMMOND, 23, of Raisen Hall Road; assault of emergency worker; community order, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, fined £100
Disorderly behaviour
SAMANTHA LOUISE MOYSES, 37, of John Street; harassment; community order, 80 hours unpaid work; restraining order, surcharge £95, costs £400
ISAIAH FRANCIS-WIGGAN, 32, of Erskine Crescent; breach of restraining order; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85
NARYLE SHIELDS, 28, of Bressingham Close; threatening or abusive words; conditional discharge, surcharge £22
SCOTT LEE SIMNETT, 49, of Batemoor Road; drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £75
RICKY DEAN ROOKE, 33, of Busk Meadow; drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £50, surcharge £34, costs £50
Drug-related offences
SOLOMON ELIJAH GORDON, 48, of Challoner Green; production of cannabis; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £50
JOANNE SANDERS, 41, of Longley Hall Road; possession of Class A drugs (cocaine); discharged 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £45
Offences related to Covid-19 restrictions
GORAN OMAL AHMED, 36, of Mansfield Road; breach of coronavirus restrictions (carried on with restricted business, namely cutting hair, during Tier 4 lockdown); fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £50
Miscellaneous
BEN LEE IBBOTSON, 36, of Colley Drive; depositing controlled waste without authority; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £591.64
JOHN DWAYNE SMEDLEY, 43, of Manor Park Crescent; possession of weapon in private (samurai sword); fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £45.