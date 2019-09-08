Sheffield leisure centre forced to close after travellers set up camp in car park

Thorncliffe Health and Leisure Centre in High Green.

Thorncliffe leisure centre in High Green was this afternoon forced to close its doors after the group of six caravans arrived overnight.

The centre’s management had previously said they intended to stay open but have now said they will have to close.

A statement on their Facebook page said: "Please note, due to unforeseen circumstances outside of our control, we will be closing the centre today.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and will update as soon as possible.”

It is the third time in four months that travellers have set up camp at the centre.

Only last month, travellers were ordered to leave the site, with residents claiming their presence had caused a number of fundraising events to be cancelled, and several caravans also appeared in June.

It is not known whether any of the travellers who have arrived this time had been there before.

A member of staff at the leisure centre this morning said ‘the local council and other authorities’ had been informed but said he didn’t know what action, if any, was being taken.

Last month, officials from Sheffield Council visited the site along with police and served those present with a notice to leave, which they subsequently did.

A council spokesman said at the time that Places for People Leisure (P4P), which operates the leisure centre in partnership with the council, was ‘putting steps in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again’, but P4P was unavailable for comment.

A user of the leisure centre, who asked not to be named, said: “My husband and daughter, who are members, were at the gym this morning and I take my granddaughter to her swimming lessons on a Wednesday.

“There are around six caravans, which were picked up by CCTV cameras arriving during the night.