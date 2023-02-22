Sheffield law and disorder, murder and mayhem tour might be right up your street

A retired police sergeant is hosting a chilling walking tour with a historic crime and disorder theme rediscovering some of Sheffield's murkier, long forgotten past.

Steel City Walking is hosting The Law and Disorder, Murder and Mayhem Tour with a retired police sergeant –known only as Kevin - as the perfect guide around Sheffield, and down its often murderous memory lane.

Walkers will meet at Castlegate alongside Lady's Bridge, in the city centre, which is the birthplace of the city once marked by a clearing in the woods alongside two great rivers, the Don and the Sheaf, where Sheffield grew to become England's fourth largest city and the internationally-acclaimed Steel City.

The curious will be able to reimagine Sheffield Castle, the prison of Mary Queen of Scots, and learn of its destruction. They will also enjoy meandering through the old town, along its still cobbled streets, visiting sites where criminals were active, where police officers were killed, and where chartists conspired and where razor gangs once battled.

Participants will become acquainted with the chartist leader Samuel Holberry of the Sheffield Uprising from the mid 1830s and how he is commemorated in the city.

The infamous story of England’s once most wanted man Charlie Peace, of Sheffield, will be told and how he was remembered with a waxwork effigy displayed in London's Madame Tussauds and by film and by plays written about him.

Also, the reason why Sheffield was once dubbed 'Little Chicago' during the 1920s will be explained along with the 1963 Rhino Whip Affair which caused the Police Chief Constable of the time to resign.

The free to book, two-and-a-half mile, two-hour walking tour – with donations welcome - includes a crime theme allowing walkers to rediscover some of Sheffield's forgotten past. It meets at Five Weirs Walk, at Castlegate, Sheffield S3 8LE, at 2pm, and concludes in the Peace Gardens, in the city centre.

Tour dates include: 10.30am, Thursday, February 23; 10.30am, Friday, February 24; and 2pm, Sunday, February 26.

It is advised that the tour is not suitable for people with reduced mobility, babies, children of primary school age and pets.

