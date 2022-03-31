Monjur Khan, aged 31, is charged with offences including sexual assault; attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle with intent; and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence, all of which are alleged to have been committed against a woman in her 70s.

During a hearing held on March 30, Recorder Gavin Doig fixed a trial date for August 8 this year.

Monjur Khan is due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court in August 2022, accused of a number of offences including sexual assault

The trial is due to be held at Sheffield Crown Court and is expected to run for at least one week.

Khan, of of Doncaster Road, East Dene, Rotherham, has not yet entered any pleas to the charges he faces.