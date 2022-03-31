Sheffield judge sets trial date for man accused of sexually assaulting woman in her 70s
A trial date has been set for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 70s, following a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.
Monjur Khan, aged 31, is charged with offences including sexual assault; attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle with intent; and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence, all of which are alleged to have been committed against a woman in her 70s.
During a hearing held on March 30, Recorder Gavin Doig fixed a trial date for August 8 this year.
The trial is due to be held at Sheffield Crown Court and is expected to run for at least one week.
Khan, of of Doncaster Road, East Dene, Rotherham, has not yet entered any pleas to the charges he faces.
The offences Khan has been charged with are alleged to have taken place at an address in Rotherham on Saturday, February 26 this year.