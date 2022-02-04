Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 25 how Callum Taylor, aged 19, pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent images of children, three offences of possessing extreme pornographic images and to possessing prohibited images.

Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, said police received intelligence that indecent images were being downloaded from an Internet Protocol address in Doncaster and after officers carried out a raid at the property on Ash Hill Crescent, Hatfield, they seized Taylor’s computer tower, a hard drive and a smartphone from his bedroom.

Ms Hollis added that after analysing the devices police discovered 31 category A, 18 category B and 74 category C indecent images of youngsters, with category A being the most serious, along with prohibited images and extreme pornographic images.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a South Yorkshire teenager has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he was caught by police with indecent images of children.

The images included youngsters aged between one and 16-years-old and some included depictions of self-harming.

Taylor, who has no previous convictions, was 17 at the time he was caught with the images and a pre-sentence report from the probation service has suggested he can be rehabilitated, according to the court.

Judge Roger Thomas QC told Taylor: “Two years ago the police came to your home and found out that in the rather lonely, pathetic life you were leading you were accessing all sorts of things on the internet including the Dark Web.”

He pointed out that among the extreme pornography there were the most terrible images showing the most terrible sexual activity and violence.

Judge Thomas told Taylor he needs to understand that he has been looking at awful things happening to real people and if it was not for people viewing such material these things would not happen.

He sentenced Taylor to a two-year community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and an accredited sex offender programme.

Judge Thomas warned Taylor if he breaches the order he could go to prison and he told him: “Take advantage of these orders and change your behaviour.”